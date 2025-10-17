As the crisp fall air settles in, we’re thrilled to share our curated Fall Spotify Playlist—a soulful blend of tracks from some of Toronto’s most exciting local talent. Throughout the season, we’ve been showcasing one artist each week on the Toronto Guardian, and now, we’re bringing it all together in a playlist that celebrates the city’s vibrant and ever-evolving music scene.

From up-and-coming acts to seasoned veterans, this collection features a standout song from each of the incredible artists we’ve highlighted this autumn. Hit play and experience the unique sounds that make Toronto’s music community shine.

Join us in celebrating the artists who are shaping the soundtrack of our city this fall:

• Kristian King – (Read Article)

• Steve Marriner – (Read Article)

• stef.in – (Read Article)

• Joshua Joyce – (Read Article)

• Andrea England – (Read Article)

• David July – (Read Article)

• 98 Degrees – (Read Article)

• New Chance – (Read Article)

• D.O. Gibson – (Read Article)

• Heartrunner – (Read Article)

• Thunderor – (Read Article)

• Ramona Vee – (Read Article)

• Beta Trip – (Read Article)

Toronto Guardian Fall 2025 Spotify Playlist