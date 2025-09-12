Five Minutes With: Toronto Alt-Rock Band Heartrunner

If you’ve been craving some sweet, grungy nostalgia…meet Heartrunner — the Toronto-based indie rock outfit reviving the golden age of alt-rock with a fresh, emotionally charged edge. Anchored by the mesmerizing vocals and magnetic songwriting of frontwoman Adina V, Heartrunner is rounded out by Eric Bernhardt (guitar), Christopher Parnis (bass), and Aidan Lucas-Buckland (drums), whose dynamic, textural playing blends raw acoustic grit with lush electric textures, channelling the spirit of the ‘90s and ‘00s through a thoroughly modern lens.

Name:

Heartrunner

Genre:

Alternative Rock

Founded:

2023

# of Albums:

Just a Phase will be our debut EP

Latest Single:

Lose It

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Old Coldplay (or “Oldplay” as we sometimes call it)

Favourite musician now:

The Beths

Guilty pleasure song:

Von Dutch by Charli xcx…honestly, anything off of BRAT, it’s just so fun

Live show ritual:

Checking out the other bands’ merch!

Favourite local musician:

John’s Cottage – they’re a super dope indie-punk group from Toronto. We collaborated with their lead singer, Max Metcal,f on the B side of our first-ever single, Faltering/Anymore, and he took it to a whole new level.

EP or LP?

EP…for now. We’re big album people.

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird, surprisingly!

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our debut EP, Just a Phase, came out in August with a mini tour of Peterborough/Kingston/Ottawa/Montreal following soon after. There will be 2 more singles coming out this summer in preparation for the full EP.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | YouTube

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

SCHOOL for the best brunch food!

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Roncesvalles – so many amazing small businesses and restaurants!

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park because it’s so large, you can walk the trails and feel removed from the crowds and traffic for a bit.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Burdock Music Hall