Chloe the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

This lovely senior girl is ready to find a calm, caring home where she can truly settle in and enjoy her golden years. At 8 years old, Chloe’s happiest spending time close to her people, relaxing nearby, and being the sweetest, quiet companion. She’s also wonderful on leash and enjoys peaceful walks at her own pace.

Chloe forms strong bonds with the people she trusts and has a gentle, affectionate nature. Like many dogs, she appreciates being given a little time and space when meeting unfamiliar men, and does best with slow, thoughtful introductions that help her feel comfortable.

She is generally comfortable seeing other dogs out and about, though she tends to prefer her personal space and may not be interested in socializing with them directly. She has also shown that some of her favourite toys are pretty special to her, so her future family should be mindful and respectful around valued items.

Chloe has been very sweet with children and enjoys their company, but because she is a large dog who values respectful interactions, any kids in the home should be mature and considerate, with supervised interactions to help everyone feel comfortable and safe.

Her ideal home would be quiet, predictable, and low-key – the perfect place for her to relax, feel secure, and be loved for the wonderful dog she is.

Chloe

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 8 years

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.