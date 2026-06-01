Homegrown Business: Rosaire Cordina of Toronto Adventures

Rosaire Cordina, owner of Toronto Adventures, is bringing a cottage-style escape to the city through unique water-based experiences on the Humber River. From rentals to live shows and classes, the business offers an accessible way for people of all ages to connect with nature and community without leaving Toronto.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Toronto Adventures, a kayak, canoe, paddle board rental company that offers live shows, classes and more!

What made you want to do this work?

I am a producer, and my cousin is an entrepreneur, and now we get to hand out, have fun and support the community!

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

We just wanted to create a unique cottage experience in the city. A lot of people can’t afford to leave the city so having even a taste of the cottage life can be very rejuvenating!

Who are your clientele/demographics?

All ages and all types!

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We charge for tickets to our shows, which include boat rentals and more. Classes and tours as well.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

On the Humber River, near the Toronto Humber Yacht Club.

What is the best part about what you do?

Nature, people, and enjoying the water while working out.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Canoe just answer this question?

Where can we follow you?

@Torontoadventure | @Showsontheriver | @Dgspecialproductions

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Rooms cafe on Dupont