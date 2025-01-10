Five Minutes With: Experimental Band Unsettled Scores

Unsettled Scores is a dynamic creative collective that produces musical and theatrical works exploring complex Canadian and global histories, while addressing contemporary issues and themes. Dedicated to uplifting emerging Indigenous performing arts professionals, the company prioritizes inclusive collaboration and mentorship.

Founded in 2006 by Dr. Spy Dénommé-Welch (Algonquin-Anishnaabe) and Catherine Magowan (Hungarian-Jewish), Unsettled Scores has developed a rich body of work spanning solo, chamber, orchestral, opera, and multimedia productions. Their artistic voice is rooted in intersectional identities, including Indigenous (Algonquin-Anishnaabe), Franco, Jewish, first-generation Canadian, disability, and queer experiences. By centring marginalized histories and narratives within the performing arts, they challenge conventional frameworks and foster dialogue on identity, culture, and decolonization.

Unsettled Scores has delivered critically acclaimed work across Canada and internationally. Highlights include commissions for Lights on Stratford (2020) and Tarragon Theatre’s Come Home – The Legend of Daddy Hall (2020), as well as the premiere of RADAR at the Celebration of Nations (2019). Their compositions have been presented by prestigious ensembles and institutions such as the Scarborough Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Conservatory of Music, and London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire. The company also made its European debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019 and has participated in notable events such as Weesageechak Begins to Dance (Native Earth Performing Arts), Toronto Pride, and numerous international film festivals including ImagineNATIVE and Inside Out.

In addition to performances, Unsettled Scores shares its expertise through workshops and conferences, presenting at institutions and events like the North American Indigenous Studies Association (New Zealand/Aotearoa), Performing Turtle Island, IMPACT, and the University of Toronto. Their interdisciplinary approach and commitment to intercultural collaboration continue to push artistic boundaries, creating space for underrepresented voices to be heard and celebrated.

Name:

Unsettled Scores

Genre:

Contemporary Classical, Experimental

Founded:

2006

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

Transpositions

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Spy Dénommé-Welch: Jimi Hendrix

Catherine Magowan: Itzhak Perlman

Favourite musician now:

S: I have too many but here are two 1- Tami Neilson 2 – Abby Roach (aka Abby the Spoon Lady)

Guilty pleasure song:

S: A Little Bit Alexis (From Schitt’s Creek), Annie Murphy

C: Different People, No Doubt

Live show ritual:

S: Sitting quietly

C: Calming, slow warmup and at least a few quiet moments

Favourite local musician:

S: Rosary Spence

C: Alison Melville

EP or LP?

S: Definitely, LP

C: LP

Early bird or night owl?

S: Early bird (formerly, night owl)

C: Early bird

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

Transpositions, out now on Bandcamp and streaming services!

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

S: Little India Restaurant on Queen Street

C: Korean Village Restaurant at Bloor and Palmerston

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

S: Homewood Ave, where we lived for a decade

C: Same, Homewood Ave!

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

S: Allen Gardens for the lovely greenhouse

C: Rouge National Urban Park, where I learned to love nature as a child

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

S: The Rex

C: Trinity-St. Pauls

What is your favourite music store in your city?

S: It was Sam the Record Man before they closed, but today it’s Sonic Boom and Dead Dog Records

C: It was Atelier Grigorian before they closed