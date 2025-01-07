Colt the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Colt is a loving, affectionate “velcro dog” who adores being by your side and showering you with cuddles. Friendly and kind, Colt does well with both adults and kids. He’s completely house-trained and loves treats like liver bites and Dentastix—but really, he’s happy with anything!

On walks, Colt gets excited and pulls when he sees other dogs or small animals like squirrels, showing curiosity rather than aggression. He thrives with a confident handler to help him stay focused. Colt struggles with separation anxiety and can be destructive if left alone too long, so he needs a family that’s home often to provide companionship and attention.

Colt is a confident, happy pup who would do best as the only pet in a loving home. He’s a great fit for city living, unfazed by noise or traffic, and will thrive with plenty of exercise, affection, and quality time with his people. If you’re looking for a loyal, cuddly companion, Colt is ready to be your perfect match!

Colt

Breed: Border Collie Mix

Age: 2 Years Old

Gender: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black & White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

