Okra the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Okra: The Affectionate and Playful Boy! Okra is a very nice and friendly cat who loves to rub against your legs and enjoys being combed and petted. He’s always ready to greet you with affection and loves fresh catnip from the Toronto Humane Society’s garden. This sweet boy also enjoys a good play session with the wand toy. If you’re looking for a loving and playful companion, Okra is the best boy for you!

Okra

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 5 Years

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Grey / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

