Peachy the cat is looking for a new place to live in the Toronto area

Say hello to beautiful Peachy! This lovely lady has lived in one home her entire life, so shelter life has been a bit of an adjustment period for her. She is slowly coming out of her shell and learning to love and trust her visitors.

This sweet senior girl loves to be brushed and pet, and is the definition of a lapcat. Let this gentle beauty get to know you and her personality will shine. She is a loyal and gentle girl, and once she has claimed you for her own, she will follow you anywhere!

Peachy is a diabetic cat, and as such she needs to take insulin injections on a daily basis. Due to this, Peachy is looking for someone who is able to commit to her needs and stick to a routine. Many of our diabetic cat go into remission and remain stable for the rest of their lives

Peachy the cat

Age: 11 years 1 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: White/Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

