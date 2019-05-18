“A Day in the Life” with Toronto actor Chemika Bennett-Heath

What you’ll notice immediately upon meeting Chemika Bennett-Heath is her radiant smile and infectious, captivating SASSY spirit. Her good-natured disposition and charm can disarm even the most cynic of people! She has a deep love for black cats, crows and travelling. She secretly loves to go to the movies by herself (sweats and burger in tow) and she’s sooo silly sometimes, it hurts!

This incredibly talented performer was born in Montreal, raised in Kitchener-Waterloo and now resides in Toronto. Her bright wit, focus and attention to detail have aided her in landing varied roles, from Cop to Sergeant to Head of Security (she has a pattern of booking POWERFUL female roles) to Runaway Slave. If she’s not on set crushing expectations, you’ll find her chilling with friends or family, getting her grub on (we got a foodie, everyone!) climbing the aerial silks, which she has done for years, or biking around the city.

Although Toronto will always be her home, currently, L.A. is next on her list of life experiences and new adventures so I won’t be surprised when she packs her bags, gasses up her Honda and heads south of the border! Keep a look out for this gem because I have NO DOUBT of her success!

-Written By LaTonya Heath, Chemika’s cousin

What ‘hood are you in?

I live in the Beaches on the cusp of Leslieville.

What do you do?

I am a film/ television and theatre actor. I also serve at the Second City Toronto where I get to see all the shows for free ☺

What are you currently working on?

I am in the D.C. film Shazam! which is currently out in theatres. It’s a small part, but I’m grateful to have worked on such a huge production.

Where can we find your work?

You can find my work on the PBS website in ‘Underground Railroad: The William Still story’ as Jane Johnson, a runaway slave and in Global Tv’s ‘Private Eyes’.