Marble the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Are you looking for a sweet, shy girl who’s ready to blossom in a loving home? That’s our Marble! This adorable pup is a true testament to resilience, and with a little patience and understanding, she’s going to make an incredible companion.

Marble can be a bit timid at first, especially with new sights and sounds. Loud noises or sudden movements, like a person stepping off a curb, can still be a little startling for her. However, once she gets going, her curiosity and bravery start to shine! She’s learning to enjoy her walks and is making wonderful progress every day. While she might be a little hesitant to leave her kennel at first, a gentle leash and some encouragement are all it takes to get her ready for an adventure.

She’s learning that the world isn’t so scary, and she’s shown immense improvement in just a few days! We’ve seen her perk up, sniff around, and even interact calmly with other canine friends she knows. Marble is also quite food motivated, and a tasty treat can often help her feel more comfortable in new situations.

Marble is looking for a patient and gentle adopter who can continue to build her confidence and show her how wonderful life can be. If you have a calm home and a big heart, you might just be the perfect match for our marvellous Marble! She’s ready to share her love and grow into the confident, happy dog we know she can be.

Marble

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 1 Year 6 Months

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Brindle

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

