“A Day in the Life” with film producer, Muraly Srinarayanathas

Muraly Srinarayanathas is a creative, serial entrepreneur, educator, community changemaker, father, husband and son. His work is focused on representation and leaving the world a better and more inclusive place.

Which ’hood are you in?

Markham

What do you do?

I lead station 369, an independent film production company that is part of international conglomerate, 369 Global. station 369 is focused on bringing unique world cinema to Canada and taking diverse Canadian stories to international audiences. We have been in the movie business for nearly 40 years and have produced national and international award-winning projects in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom, ranging from shorts to documentaries, feature-length films, and TV shows.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently focused on funding productions that tell meaningful stories of underrepresented communities that need to be told.

Where can we find your work?

Our most recent and first Canadian film, This Place was just screened at TIFF. I was proud to be both an actor and producer of this boundary-pushing film as it embodies our vision and values around supporting filmmakers who are committed to on-screen representation and not afraid to tell the powerful stories of marginalized newcomer communities. My next film is “Between Action & Cut.”