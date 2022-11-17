Chatting with Juno Award-winning comedian, Dave Merheje

Juno Award-winning comedian Dave Merheje is a notable stand-up who grew his comedy career in Toronto. Dave is a co-star of Ramy on Hulu, and co-stars in the upcoming feature film Sometimes I Think About Dying, directed by Rachel Lambert. We spoke with him to find out more about his comedy style, influences and projects.

How would you describe your comedy style?

It’s a mix of storytelling, rants and stream of consciousness.

Who are some of your influences?

My family. They’re all funny and tell funny stories. My dad is unique and charming. Says whatever is in his mind.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Richard Pryor

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Sebastian Maniscalco

What is your pre-show ritual?

Listen to rap songs I enjoy.

What is your favourite place you have performed?

There are a lot of places. But Toronto because I did most of my comedy there. Windsor because it’s my hometown and Montreal because there are dope comedy crowds.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

Probably this Santa Claus bit which is on the new CRAVE special I Love You Habibi. I am proud because of the response it gets from the crowd.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I think YouTube or streaming platforms. Also being in comedy clubs and word of mouth.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Which city? I live in LA now. A joke, I don’t have one, to be honest. I didn’t like it there when I first moved but it’s growing on me. That’s not a joke.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Yes, my new comedy special I Love You Habibi is now streaming on CRAVE.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Patrick Hakeem.