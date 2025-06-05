Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Charles Adam

Charles Adam is a comedian who got his start in stand-up by submitting a recorded set to the Sudbury LOL Crown of Comedy, making his debut there in 2015. Known for his quick-paced, theme-driven humour, Charles blends personal experiences, including his journey with Parkinson’s, with rapid-fire punchlines. A career highlight was performing for the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation fundraiser in 2023, sharing the stage with stars like Marc Price and Steve Hytner. Charles hopes to record a comedy special this year, continuing to inspire audiences with his resilience and wit.

Charles Adam

How would you describe your comedy style?

I like to choose themes and deliver as many jokes/punch lines per minute as possible.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Jonathan Winters. (My favourite comedic actor – Danny Kaye)

Who is your favourite comedian now?

That is nearly impossible to answer. There are so many wonderful comics. Ron James

What is your pre-show ritual?

I tell as many audience members as possible a pre-show joke at their table. I usually have them laughing even before I get on the stage.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Yuk Yuk’s clubs because the audience has high expectations of a funny show, and they are there to laugh.

What is your favourite bit you wrote and why are you proud of it?

I have a bit that’s about the pros & cons of tremors I have as a result of coping with Parkinson’s Disease. I’ve been told by several people that my comedy is an inspiration.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Radio/internet

Tell us a joke about your city.

The deer hunt on Manitoulin Island brings in over $1milliion into the economy. Of course, $900,000 of it is spent at the beer and liquor stores

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Hope to record a comedy special this year.

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | YouTube

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Garrett Jamieson

 

