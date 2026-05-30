Dango the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Dango is a gentle soul who moves through life with a quiet, observant grace. This sweet fellow is naturally shy and prefers to take his time getting to know new friends, but his patient nature makes every small step forward feel like a true victory. He is the type of companion who appreciates the calm and quiet moments in life, often choosing to lounge in a cozy cat tree cubby or a favourite box where he feels most secure. Once he feels comfortable, his affectionate side begins to shine through, and he has shown a lovely willingness to lean into cheek rubs and enjoy soft petting around his head.

Those who spend time with Dango will find that his heart is easily reached through his stomach. He is a huge fan of wet food and treats, and he has a charming habit of licking snacks right off a fingertip. This endearing quality makes him a wonderful candidate for someone who enjoys the slow, rewarding process of building trust. While he may start a visit by quietly watching from his spot, he is an excellent listener who seems to truly value the company of a calm person reading a book or speaking softly to him.

Underneath his reserved exterior, Dango has a spark of curiosity that is beginning to emerge. He has recently started showing interest in toys, following wand movements with his eyes and even engaging in some light play. He is a truly sweet boy who never seems to get irritated, even when he is feeling a bit nervous, and he handles new interactions with a remarkable level of composure. Dango is looking for a patient household where he can continue to build his confidence at his own pace and eventually blossom into the devoted companion he is clearly meant to be.

Dango

Breed: Scottish Fold

Age: 6 years

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.