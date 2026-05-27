The excitement is building as Toronto gets ready to welcome the FIFA World Cup tournaments as an official host city of six games! Plans are underway in many neighbourhoods with local spots joining with watch parties, special meals, and fan fun! If you’re looking to take in some of the games outside of BMO Field, here’s a look at where else you can celebrate! Clear your schedules, and we’ll see you out there!

FIFA Fan Festival at Fort York & The Bentway: 250 Fort York Blvd

Enjoy the excitement of the games featuring live broadcasts of FIFA World Cup matches, diverse culinary experiences, and local art, music and cultural programming reflecting Toronto’s “The World in a City” theme. Enjoy open-air viewing under the Gardiner in this vibrant fan community space.

Toronto Natural Watch Party: Toronto Islands | Germany v Côte d’Ivoire

Saturday, June 20 at 4:00 PM EST

Destination Canada has introduced Natural Watch Parties: free, limited-ticket events that bring fans together in spectacular outdoor settings. Fans are invited to gather at the Toronto Islands to watch Germany vs Côte d’Ivoire. Paddle in by kayak, or accessible voyageur canoe, or take the ferry from downtown Toronto to join the festivities on land. Framed by Lake Ontario, lush green spaces, and the city skyline, the experience turns match day into a distinctly Canadian celebration. The match is being played here in the city at the Toronto Stadium.

La Fiesta du Futbol, The Latin American World Cup Fair: Artscape Wychwood Barns (June 20), and Mel Lastman Square (June 21). Presented ByHispanic Canadian Heritage Council

Timed to coincide with the global excitement of soccer’s biggest event in vibrant Toronto, the fair will serve as a vibrant platform for intercultural exchange, anti-racism education, and community empowerment. Through music, dance, food, games, and storytelling, the event will showcase the diversity of Latin American cultures while fostering unity among different national groups and promoting understanding across Canadian society. Free admission.

adidas Brand Hub at STACKT Market: June 11 to July 19

Gather together the best of sport, culture and music at STACKT Market. The space will offer free admission to up to 1,200 fans daily on a first-come, first-serve basis, with no need to sign up in advance or secure tickets online. Inside fans can expect outdoor watch parties during game days. The Strike Lab (a 20′ x 10′ soccer activation to try the adidas Predator or F50 boots and see how the speed of their kick stacks up on the live leaderboard. adidas Studio will offer fans rotating experiences, including a barber for cuts, custom hair dye, hair art and braiding as well as custom temporary tattoos applied onsite on select days. Special guests may also catch adidas athletes and ambassadors stopping by to take in the action.

GE Appliances Canada Soccer House at Harbourfront Centre: June 11 to July 2 (on select dates)

Canada Soccer House arrives in Toronto on June 11, offering free, family-friendly, community driven official fan celebrations bringing Canadians together as a host nation. The GE Appliances Canada Soccer House is the official fan destination in the city during the World Cup. Providing the best place to bring fans together to watch matches, celebrate and be part of the energy of the tournament outside the stadium. Expect big screens, live entertainment, food and drink and interactive fan experiences throughout – all designed to bring people together. Full schedule is available at canadasoccerhouse.ca

Casamigos House Of Friends at RendezViews: World Cup Watch Parties: June 11 to July 19

Enjoy watching the games outdoors at this fun, dedicated 19+ patio space right in the heart of the entertainment district. Register prior to the soccer match online. Food and drink available for purchase. More info and to get on the guest list, link here.

Sport Chek Harbourfront FC: from June 11 to July 19

Harbourfront Centre will host a free, fully interactive soccer experience headlined by Canada’s first-ever floating futsal pitch. A massive nearly 130 ft floating gluteal pitch offers fans the chance to literally step onto the water and play. Surround the pitch, the waterfront twill come alive with intuitive programming, immersive fan experiences, and retail pop-ups designed to bring people closer to the game in a new and unexpected way. Book your time here sportchekharbourfrontfc.com

Bloor-Yorkville Soccer Fest: June 13, 14, 20 and 27

The Bloor-Yorkville BIA is bringing the excitement of the games to the heart of the city with the launch of Bloor-Yorkville Soccer Fest, starting at the Village of Yorkville Park. This dynamic activation will feature high-energy freestyle soccer performances, interactive fan experiences, and a curated Neighbourhood Soccer Trail highlighting match screenings, culinary offerings, retail promotions, and creative window displays across the district, transforming the neighbourhood into a vibrant destination.

Soccer Sundays: Celebrating World Cultures at the Bata Shoe Museum: 327 Bloor Street West, Sundays June 14, 2026 until July 19, 2026 from 12:00 pm noon to 4:00 pm

Kick off your Sunday afternoons with our special six-part series celebrating the world’s biggest soccer tournament coming to Toronto this summer! Join us for fun, family-friendly entertainment and hands-on activities connecting cultures, communities, and countries from around the world. Each day will feature a brand-new live performance each week, celebrating the diversity of our city as well as the countries competing on soccer’s biggest stage. As well as a brief introduction to the history of soccer and soccer-themed crafts, Foosball tables and more.

E11EVEN Miami x FYE Ultraclub

World-renowned ultraclub E11EVEN Miami is bringing its signature high-energy experience to Toronto this summer with the official E11EVEN Toronto Pop-Off Series launching at FYE Ultraclub during the global fútbol tournament. The stacked lineup of top DJs leading the celebration. Opening night on June 13 will feature Sounds of Rituals B2B Darmon; June 14, French Montana; June 20, international DJ Guy Gerber will headline, bringing his signature house sound; and June 27 goes deep into Afro house with Themba. Each night features co-branded parties, live DJs, bringing a taste of one of the world’s most recognized nightlife destinations to Toronto. Tickets are available at 11miami.com

King & Bay Exclusive Watch Party Brookfield Place Experience:

If you’re feeling rich, “King & Bay” Toronto’s bespoke tailor, is offering the opportunity to have your exclusive watch-party event perched high on the 25th floor of Brookfield Place. It’s a refined alternative to traditional sports bars, ideal for corporate hosting or intimate group viewing. For $7500 (not including taxes), you can have access to a private space for two hours, complete with signature cocktails, standard beverages, and passed canapés by Chotto Matte for up to 20 guests.

Soccer Series at ICFF: Distillery Historic District, June 25 at 6:30 pm – July 19 at 11:30 pm (ticketed event)

As Toronto gears up to host the world’s biggest sporting event, ICFF is bringing the energy of the game to the heart of The Distillery Historic District with a celebration of soccer, cinema, and culture. Kicking off on June 25, The Distillery will transform into a cinema and fun event under the stars! As part of the official selection of movies, ICFF presents its ‘Soccer Series’ showcasing a lineup of new releases and fan-favourite classics, alongside special guests and champions of the game. Featuring beloved films like Bend It Like Beckham and Next Goal Wins, the series celebrates soccer’s global cultural impact while building excitement for the game.

FIFA World Cup 26 with TSN at select Cineplex locations: various dates

Fred ready for kick-off and secure your tickets now for matches starting June 11. From opening match energy to unforgettable tournament moments, watch football on the big screening be part of the action. Tickets available at Cineplex.com

Stay tuned! We’ll keep this updated as more news comes in!