Dress for The Cause with The Breast Cancer Society of Canada (BCSC)

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, more than 27,400 Canadian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, with an average of 14 women dying from breast cancer each day. In October, The Breast Cancer Society of Canada launched Dress for the Cause, a national fundraising campaign, aligned with Breast Cancer Awareness month. Dress Up Your Life for Breast Cancer Research, presented by Cleo, invites Canadians to Dress Up different aspects of their lives and help raise money to fund researchers who are passionate about developing new ways to treat breast cancer patients. This week, we spoke to the CEO of the Breast Cancer Society of Canada, Kimberly Carson, about how we can help save the lives of those with breast cancer.

Describe your charity/non-profit in a few sentences.

The Breast Cancer Society of Canada (BCSC) has been on a mission to save lives through breast cancer research since 1991. We fund Canadian research that directly affects breast cancer patients.

What problem does it aim to solve?

BCSC aims to improve diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer by funding innovative new molecular testing. This provides patients an opportunity to enroll in ground breaking clinical trials, and through research findings we can improve patient outcomes and accelerate the delivery of treatment with a bench to bedside approach.

When did you start/join it?

I’ve been the CEO of BCSC for 5 years.

What made you want to get involved?

Breast Cancer research has been making a profound difference in the lives of patients and their loved ones. Having the opportunity to be involved in furthering this cause and seeing the difference research makes in the lives of breast cancer patients has been very exciting and motivates me to try and do more for the organization.

What was the situation like when you started?

BCSC had a passionate staff and an army of volunteers that were committed to saving lives through funding research when I was welcomed onto the team. Together we knew we wanted to expend our reach and fund more research than ever.

How has it changed since?

We are proud of the scientists and researchers that support us and continue to work on saving lives through research. BCSC has grown in support and has more researchers involved and has committed to funding new young researchers in Canada to help end breast cancer.

What more needs to be done?

Research must continue even during the pandemic because breast cancer still continues. Every day in Canada on average 14 women die of breast cancer, and 1 in 8 will be diagnosed in their lifetime. We must continue to research and find a cure.

How can our readers help?

BCSC is funded through donations, we need support to help us save lives through research. You can donate here. We always have new events that people can participate in, so sign up online and sign up for our newsletter to stay in touch.

Do you have any events coming up?

October was breast cancer awareness month, but since breast cancer doesn’t end, awareness doesn’t either. There is still time to participate online.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

The Toronto Humane Society.