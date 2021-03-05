Nick Babcock and Laila Kharouba make up your new favourite pop duo, Your Paris. Praised for their poignant lyrics and on-stage chemistry, they’ve been told that even while singing about heartbreak, they make others want to fall in love. Their pop tunes are fresh yet familiar, and have been compared to Julia Michaels and Scott Helman. Since their commencement at the start of 2020, the duo has made a splash in the Ontario music scene. They are determined to stay in the honeymoon phase of their career: in love with, and inspired by their music.

Name: Your Paris

Genre: Pop

Founded: January 1st, 2020

# of Albums: 7 singles released to date 🙂

Latest Release: Our single “First”.

Latest Single: ffm.to/-first

Latest Video: Our live session of “About Love”:

Favourite band as a teenager:

The 1975

Favourite band now:

The Band Camino

Guilty Pleasure Song:

I Really Like You – Carly Rae Jepsen (we really really really like this song)

Live Show Ritual:

Get in a fight right before going on stage. Haha. Mostly joking… but also not.

Favourite local artist:

Lately we’ve been really into “Valley”.

EP or LP?

EP!

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl.

Road or studio?

Studio.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our next single is coming out on March 12th. It’s a cover of a popular hip-hop song.. stay tuned!

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni.

Queen or College St?

Queen!!

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

Bellwoods.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti.

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Favourite local Restaurant:

Fat Pasha