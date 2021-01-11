Take Your Business Online with BN Consulting and Marketing

Brodie Nero is the man behind the social media strategy for OTR Meals (On The Run Meals) the fastest growing food delivery service in the Toronto. Brodie started his personal consulting firm, BN Consulting and Marketing, where he acts as a consultant to help build the infrastructure for businesses to position themselves online. COVID-19 is forcing businesses to pivot online. Brodie’s firm allows the flexibility to meet with the marketing expert for one time advice or a full marketing plan. We caught up with Brodie this week to learn more.

Brodie Nero of BN Consulting and MarketingWhat is your business called and what does it do?

My business is called BN Consulting and Marketing. I help small businesses take their business online and build what I call an online-ecosystem. This system has a clear objective that will require vital components set up in order to achieve them. I coach my clients to set this all up and start succeeding in the digital world.

What made you want to do this work?

I honestly inadvertently fell into this work. I didn’t know it was going to be what I was doing. I actually had went through a ton of serious training in the direct marketing training. I flew all over the states going to conferences learning to connect and sell. When the opportunity to step into social media marketing specifically presented itself, I step in confidently and leveraged all that business training to grow my first business.

What problem does this solve?

The problem that I solve for my clients is creating an overall online marketing strategy with a specific objective. We then build out the infrastructure to get the result they are looking for. Albeit more sales, leads or simply more brand awareness. Then we execute.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

At BN Consulting and Marketing, I work with a multitude of clients in various business verticals like: Food, Tech, Personal Brands, Artists, Cars/Auto Industry, Apparel, Social Services and more.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

I work one on one with clients in what I call strategy calls. You can visit my site.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

If you’re looking for me personally, find me online. I’ve done some research and found other consultants/strategists. I think what’s important is that you feel a real connection to whomever you’re going to work with. As mentioned, I work with a ton of different people but everyone is not for me and I may not be for everyone.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

The best question someone can ask that is looking to hiring a digital marketing strategist is, “What kind of results kind I expect? What are you going to help me achieve?”

Businesses can have different objectives and be at different stages. But I think the answer that you should be looking for from this question is: I’m going to help you position yourself online in the most effective way possible to help you generate more awareness and money for your business.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part about what I do is that it’s 100% remote work. You can’t beat that.

The worst part is the amount of time I have to spend on my devices.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

There’s a hilarious meme that shows an “online marketer” in 4 different variations that people perceive you. Your parents, your friends, society and then the reality,

The parents are funny because it’s a picture of Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook. The Society one is a guy laying on the beach with his laptop. The Friends one is of someone chilling on a yacht. The reality one is of someone stressed out in a basement on a laptop. LOL! You have to see it but its hilarious because saying you do “online marketing” is such a broad statement and people don’t really understand what it really consists of. Many of us professionals do a multitude of things and some of us are more specific. Everybody has an opinion though and there’s nothing I can do about that.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

OTR Meals for sure. Toronto’s #1 Meal Delivery Service. I’ve been a part of it’s growth the last 2 years and it’s amazing to see the community grow and lives that are being positively changed.