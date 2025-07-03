Tragedy Plus Time With: Toronto Comedian Michael Balazo

Michael Balazo is a Toronto-based comedian who got his start making people laugh in the most relatable way: by getting exasperated at life’s absurdities. Known for his “fussy little man” persona (accordinging to his girlfriend), Michael’s comedy draws from classic influences like Monty Python and The Kids in the Hall, and he’s gearing up to debut his new show International Lover, featuring tales of a long-distance romance and even a reggae song, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

How would you describe your comedy style?

My girlfriend (comedian Sooz Kempner) describes me as a fussy little man who gets exasperated by life. But I see myself as a cool, laid-back guy who is actually pretty tall/average height.

Who are some of your influences?

My influences are probably typical: SCTV, Saturday Night Live, The Kids in the Hall, Monty Python, Mr. Show, Alan Partridge. But I also think that America’s Funniest Home Videos is the absolute funniest television show ever produced.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

As a kid, I loved Bill Cosby and John Cleese. But these days? I do NOT love them anymore.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I think Toronto’s Ben Sosa-Wright is hilarious. Jamie Demetriou from the show Stath Lets Flats is also so great.

What is your pre-show ritual? I don’t really have a pre-show ritual?

Sometimes I stretch, which is weird because I’m not in Cirque du Soleil. Maybe I should audition for Cirque du Soleil?

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I loved doing a show in February at a small club called Steel City in Sheffield, northern England. That’s where they made The Full Monty, although I didn’t see any naked men raising money for charity. The club had a really cool, intimate vibe. Plus, the owner gave us all margaritas after. Traditional British margaritas.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I have a bit about being insulted by a Property Brother at an awards show. I’m not sure if it was the real estate Brother or the one who smashes things. I like it because it gives me a chance to insult The Property Brothers for five minutes in an over-the-top way.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I mostly discover new comedians through podcasts. I like Battle of the Bands with Kyle Patan and Sam Burns. Or shows like Stavvy’s World and What Did You Do Yesterday? And, of course, my girlfriend’s podcast, Mystery on the Rocks.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Toronto landlords often list basement apartments for $2000. Humorous!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Bluesky

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Rebecca Payne