Crafted with authentic Thai Hom Mali rice, this recipe for Pineapple Fried Rice showcases one of the world’s most prized grains, carefully imported to Canada for its consistent quality and delicate aroma. A staple in kitchens across the country, it delivers reliable, restaurant-worthy results every time. Celebrated as Thailand’s premium rice, Hom Mali is more than just fragrant and flavourful; it also provides key nutrients like vitamin B1, B2, and essential minerals. When it comes to rice, Thailand sets the standard.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Serving: 1
Ingredients:
- 6-8 medium-sized prawns, peeled and deveined
- 1 cup cooked Thai Hom Mali rice
- 1 tsp ground white pepper
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- ½ tsp curry powder
- 1 tbsp garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 large egg
- ¼ cup carrots, small dice
- 1 tsp soy sauce
- ¼ cup onions, small dice
- ¼ cup roasted cashew nuts
- ¼ cup pineapple, small pieces cut
For Garnish:
- Lettuce (optional)
- Cilantro (optional)
- Spur chillies, shredded (optional)
Directions:
- Sauté garlic in oil until fragrant, then add prawns.
- Stir-fry until nearly cooked, then add egg and gently mash.
- Once the eggs are almost cooked, add pineapple, carrots, and onions.
- Stir-fry briefly, then add rice and gently mix.
- Season with seasoning sauce, soy sauce, ground white pepper, curry powder and sugar. Stir thoroughly.
- Add roasted cashew nuts, mixing well.
- Plate the dish and garnish with lettuce, cilantro, and shredded spur chillies.