Crafted with authentic Thai Hom Mali rice, this recipe for Pineapple Fried Rice showcases one of the world’s most prized grains, carefully imported to Canada for its consistent quality and delicate aroma. A staple in kitchens across the country, it delivers reliable, restaurant-worthy results every time. Celebrated as Thailand’s premium rice, Hom Mali is more than just fragrant and flavourful; it also provides key nutrients like vitamin B1, B2, and essential minerals. When it comes to rice, Thailand sets the standard.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Serving: 1

Ingredients:

6-8 medium-sized prawns, peeled and deveined

1 cup cooked Thai Hom Mali rice

1 tsp ground white pepper

2 tbsp vegetable oil

½ tsp curry powder

1 tbsp garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp sugar

1 large egg

¼ cup carrots, small dice

1 tsp soy sauce

¼ cup onions, small dice

¼ cup roasted cashew nuts

¼ cup pineapple, small pieces cut

For Garnish:

Lettuce (optional)

Cilantro (optional)

Spur chillies, shredded (optional)

Directions: