Homegrown Business: Dwight Murray of Miami Fades

Dwight Murray, the CEO and Founder of Miami Fades and the Toronto Fade Masters Academy has transformed the barbering industry in Ontario. Miami Fades is known for its premium grooming services that boost confidence and style, earning acclaim through partnerships with top-tier fashion houses like Louis Vuitton and Gucci. Additionally, Murray’s commitment to professionalizing the trade is exemplified through the Toronto Fade Masters Academy, an institution dedicated to equipping barbers with essential skills and knowledge. Join us as we delve into Dwight’s inspiring journey from aspiring pilot to trailblazing barber, and his mission to elevate the barbering profession.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Miami Fades is Ontario’s leading barbershop chain, offering premium grooming services designed to empower individuals and enhance confidence. Beyond local barbering, Miami Fades has been recognized for providing exclusive grooming services at high-profile fashion shows, collaborating with prestigious fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh, BOSS, Gucci, Versace, Alexander Wang, and New York Fashion Week (NYFW). This level of craftsmanship and attention to detail has positioned us as a leader in high-fashion grooming and personal styling.

The Toronto Fade Masters Academy is an educational institution dedicated to elevating, professionalizing, and empowering the barbering trade. It provides barbers with the necessary technical skills, business acumen, and industry knowledge to succeed in a diverse and evolving industry.

What made you want to do this work?

My journey began in Trinidad and Tobago, where I discovered my passion for barbering at the age of twelve. Growing up, I also aspired to become a pilot and started my aviation training at sixteen. Barbering initially served as a way to fund my pilot training, but it soon became more than a skill, it became a profession built on precision, artistry, and community engagement.

When I moved to Canada, I observed a lack of formal recognition for barbering as an independent trade. This led me to establish Miami Fades, not only as a barbershop but as a brand that upholds high standards of professionalism and service. Later, I founded the Toronto Fade Masters Academy to provide aspiring barbers with structured education, mentorship, and career development opportunities that were not widely available when I started.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Barbering is frequently classified as a subset of hairstyling, but it is a distinct profession that requires specialized skills and training. My objective is to have barbering recognized as an independent trade in Canada, complete with its own licensing and academic curriculum.

This initiative would:

Establish a formal educational pathway for barbers to acquire a permit/ licence

Ensure high industry standards in health, safety, and hygiene

Promote inclusivity by recognizing the unique technical skills required for diverse hair textures and styles

Elevate the professionalism and economic potential of the trade

Beyond advancing the industry, I am deeply committed to giving back to the community. Through my own charity foundation and non-profit organization, Miami Fades has supported numerous charitable initiatives, including Tropicana Community Services, which provides mentorship and career-building resources for at-risk youth. Every year, we host free haircut drives, educational workshops, and community events aimed at uplifting and supporting those in need. Our mission extends beyond the chair, ensuring that barbering remains a tool for social impact and empowerment.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Miami Fades serves a diverse clientele representing different cultural backgrounds, hair textures, and grooming needs. The Toronto Fade Masters Academy trains barbers from across Canada, equipping them with the necessary expertise to serve a broad and inclusive market.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Miami Fades generates revenue through grooming services, membership programs, grooming packages and premium product sales.

The Toronto Fade Masters Academy offers structured educational programs, including the Fade Master Barber System, which provides training in:

Technical skills and precision cutting

Health and safety protocols

Business development and leadership

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Miami Fades has multiple locations across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. The Toronto Fade Masters Academy serves as a central hub for barbering education in Canada.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

How does Miami Fades approach diversity in barbering?

At Miami Fades and the Toronto Fade Masters Academy, we believe in serving all hair types and textures with expertise and professionalism. Our barbers are trained to understand and work with a wide range of grooming techniques, ensuring that each client receives a tailored experience that meets their unique needs.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is witnessing the confidence and satisfaction that clients experience after a professional grooming service. It is also fulfilling to mentor and train the next generation of barbers, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed for success.

The greatest challenge is advocating for barbering to be recognized as a separate trade. Many policymakers and industry leaders do not fully understand the skill, discipline, and economic significance of barbering, but I am committed to ensuring that these necessary reforms take place.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

“Why don’t barbers ever get lost? Because they always know the shortcuts.”

Where can we follow you?

Instagram: @miamifadesinc

Facebook: Miami Fades Inc.

Website: www.miamifades.com

PAY IR FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

I admire any business that supports community development and upholds principles of diversity and inclusion. A truly great business is one that contributes to the well-being of the people it serves and creates opportunities for individuals regardless of race, gender, or background.