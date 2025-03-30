Recipe for Japanese Souffle Pancakes from Mazola

Mazola shared with us this delicious recipe for Japanese Souffle Pancakes, a delightful twist on a breakfast classic. With their signature jiggly texture and delicate sweetness, they’re worth the extra effort. Perfect for a special brunch or an indulgent treat!
Japanese Souffle Pancakes
Serving Size: 8-4″ pancakes
Total Time: 2 hours 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 eggs, separated plus one extra egg white
- 2 tablespoons Mazola® Vegetable Oil
- 1/3 cup buttermilk (to make combine 1/3 cup milk with 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup cake flour
- 1 tablespoon Fleischmann’s® Corn Starch
- 1 teaspoon Fleischmann’s® Baking Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 4 tablespoons sugar
- For frying, use Mazola® Vegetable Oil
Directions:
- Whisk egg yolks with oil, buttermilk and vanilla for 1 minute, set aside. In a separate bowl, sift cake flour, cornstarch, baking powder and salt together, gradually add to egg yolk mixture to make batter, just until combined.
- Using an electric mixer with a whisk attachment, in a grease-free, deep bowl, whip egg whites with cream of tartar and sugar on high speed, beat until stiff peaks form about 6 minutes.
- Preheat frying pan over medium-low heat.
- Fold half of the egg whites in the batter mixture, mixing gently with a spatula to retain the air in the egg whites. Fold the remaining egg whites into the batter, mix gently.
- Add 1 teaspoon of oil to frying the pan. Using a large ice cream scoop, place heaping scoops, about 4” round of batter onto preheated pan, leaving 2” between each pancake to leave room for expansion and to flip the pancakes. Add another half scoop on top to build more height.
- Add a teaspoon of water to the pan and cover with a tall lid to trap steam.
- Allow to cook for 4 minutes before checking the bottoms for browning, lower temperature if too dark, continue to cook until deep golden brown and sides feel set and not sticky, about 4 to 6 minutes, be patient, don’t flip too soon or you might break your pancakes.
- Once ready, carefully flip and cook for approximately 4 minutes more, depending on the thickness of your pancakes. Test sides of pancakes for doneness if they are firm.
- Top with your favourite pancake toppings!