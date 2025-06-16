Radici Project is where Italy Meets Japan and we’ve Falling in Love

“Radici” means roots in Italian, and it couldn’t be more fitting for Radici Project, the newest gem in Toronto’s Little Italy. This contemporary restaurant is rooted not only in tradition but also in the earth, in culture, and in meaningful human connection. More than just a dining experience, Radici Project is a commitment to love, respect, and authenticity.

At the heart of Radici is husband-and-wife team Chef Emiliano Del Frate (formerly of MICHELIN-starred DaNico and Don Alfonso 1890) and Kayo Ito, a certified Sake Sommelier and Front-of-House Manager (with experience at Nobu and Joni at Park Hyatt Yorkville). Together, they lead with impeccable attention to detail. It’s where the bold passion of Italy meets the thoughtful precision of Japanese culture at this intimate and elevated experience.

Chef Emiliano and Kayo met while working in the hospitality industry, and their shared journey has taken them around the world before bringing them back to Toronto. Their love story—and love for food—deeply influences every aspect of Radici. The menu blends Italian and Japanese techniques with local, micro-seasonal ingredients. The best way to describe their culinary philosophy? The Japanese term Itameshi—a harmonious fusion of Italian and Japanese cuisine.

From the first bite, Radici’s Tasting Menu takes you on a journey. It’s the best way to fully immerse yourself in the team’s creative, intentional, and expressive approach to food.

Let’s talk dishes: the Takoyaki ball (traditionally made with octopus) served alongside a seaweed waffle was mouth-watering start to our date night. The Chicken Karaage e Papacelle—a stuffed Italian-style fried chicken—was a beautiful surprise. The Cappellacci al Genovese served in a burnt onion dashi is a delicious nod to the Italian comfort classic Tortellini en Brodo. And the BC Dungeness Crab with almond foam and delicately placed Acadian caviar is already a favourite among diners.

The celebration of Canadian ingredients is seamlessly woven into the menu. The Veal with Burnt Parsnip and Saskatoon Berry Jus is a standout—grilled using the traditional Japanese binchōtan charcoal method for precise, smoky perfection. And dessert? The Honey, Chamomile, and Pollen Sponge Cake feels like a cosy hug from Nonna before you head home.

Chef Emiliano beams with pride as he introduces each course, often sharing insights behind the ingredients and his techniques. He notes that the tasting menu will evolve with the seasons, so every visit will offer something new for curious food lovers.

Their commitment to sourcing local and respecting the land shines through. From the friend-made sourdough bread to the pinhead-sized, flavour-packed cilantro bud foraged nearby, every element is intentional. Nothing is wasted—Chef Emiliano uses every part of the ingredients, a gesture of deep respect for the earth.

Radici also offers thoughtful beverage pairings. We opted for the non-alcoholic pairing—a decision we didn’t regret. Each drink perfectly complemented and balanced with the dishes and reflected the season’s best. Housemade kombuchas like Chamomile-Ginger and Beet, woven into the zero-proof drinks, were especially memorable.

The atmosphere? Casual yet refined, with zero pretension. The space begins with a quaint window table, followed by a sleek bar counter is just the beginning of where magic unfolds. A cosy brick room sits mid-way, and tucked in the back are what could be considered “chef’s tables” with a view into the heart of the kitchen. Even the minimalist floral arrangements are intentional and add to the warm and welcoming vibe.

Radici Project is located at 588 College Street. More info and reservations can be found here.

More about Chef Emiliano del Frate

Originally from Italy, Emiliano Del Frate has spent more than a decade shaping Toronto’s fine dining scene. He played a key role in opening MICHELIN-starred Don Alfonso 1890 and served as Executive Sous Chef at DaNico during its MICHELIN-star win. Internationally, he was part of the kitchen team at Gucci Osteria in Tokyo when it earned its first MICHELIN-star, and was at Noma in Copenhagen when it was awarded its third MICHELIN-star. He also gained experience at ADMO in Paris, a limited-time fine dining collaboration between Alain Ducasse and Albert Adrià, as well as spending a year at Washoku Itagaki in Japan.

More about Kayo Ito

Born and raised in Hokkaido, Japan, Kayo Ito brings over nine years of hospitality experience to her role as Radici Project’s manager. Her background includes time at Nobu Toronto and JONI at the Park Hyatt, where she developed a refined and intuitive approach to service. Kayo is also a certified sake sommelier and worked closely with celebrated sommelier Debbie Shing of Quvé.