The Children’s Aid Society of Toronto (CAST) has been dedicated to protecting and supporting children since 1891, but one of its standout initiatives, the Soul Journey Mentorship Program, goes beyond safety—it fosters identity, confidence, and connection for Black youth in care. Led by Chief Operating Officer Nancy Ansong-Danquah, this 10-month program provides culturally responsive mentorship, workshops, education planning, and immersive experiences, including an annual trip to explore Black history.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Founded in 1891, The Children’s Aid Society of Toronto (CAST) is North America’s largest not-for-profit child welfare agency. We are funded by the province of Ontario and have a legal mandate to keep children and youth (from birth to age 17) safe from abuse and neglect. CAST is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors and supports communities across the Greater Toronto Area, with offices in Toronto, North York and Scarborough.

Today, I am profiling our Soul Journey Mentorship Program, a 10-month mentorship initiative for Black youth in our care. This program focuses on engaging youth through learning, connection and empowerment with workshops, education planning, guest speakers, community outings, and cultural activities. A highlight of the program is an annual trip to a North American destination to explore Black history.

What problem does it aim to solve?

The Soul Journey Mentorship Program empowers Black youth in care by facilitating opportunities for them to see their history, identities and futures as sources of strength. When youth have access to affirming, culturally responsive programs and a broader community, they build confidence, resilience and a foundation for long-term success.

When did you start/join it?

I have worked at CAST for more than two decades and through this time I have witnessed the development of the Soul Journey Mentorship Program that began first in 2006. While the program has changed and evolved over time, it has always been rooted in the goal of bringing history to life and deepening young people’s connections to Black excellence, leadership and resilience.

What made you want to get involved?

Through my work at CAST, I have seen firsthand how Soul Journey Mentorship Program supports Black youth in care. The program helps participants by strengthening their connection to heritage and history. Learning about Black ancestry and cultural contributions fosters a deeper sense of identity and belonging. It also expands their networks of Black mentors and peer. Exposure to Black leaders, professionals, and fellow youth creates a strong support system. Furthermore, participants develop a greater sense of pride, feel more empowered, build self-esteem, and gain confidence in their identity.

What was the situation like when you started?

Providing culturally relevant and informed experiences for youth in care is essential to maintaining their connection to their community and traditions. We saw Soul Journey as an opportunity to create a space where Black youth could engage in meaningful experiences that explore and celebrate their identity, history and future.

How has it changed since?

Each year, we see the program’s impact through participant feedback. What we’ve heard so far is that participants feel empowered and develop confidence and pride in their Black identity. They also build a strong network of Black mentors, role models, and peers (other youth in care) who offer guidance, support, and friendship. Moreover, they gain tools, knowledge and life skills to prepare for their journey through and beyond care.

What more needs to be done?

At CAST, we continue to build partnerships and find opportunities to support young people in care. We encourage other organizations and individuals to learn from Soul Journey and adopt similar approaches to supporting Black youth. Specifically, we have learned the importance of celebrating Black identity because youth thrive in spaces that honour and uplift their Blackness. We also know that Black youth benefit from seeing leaders, role models, and peers who reflect their experiences. The program is proof that sustained mentorship, education support, and immersive experiences help shape a young person’s future.

How can our readers help?

Soul Journey is funded by the Children’s Aid Foundation of Canada. To learn more about how you can support children and youth through programs like this visit https://cafdn.org/.

Do you have any events coming up?

You can find upcoming events on our website here.

Where can we follow you?

We encourage members of our community to keep up to date with CAST news and events, by following us on LinkedIn or visiting our website.