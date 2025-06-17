Tommy the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Tommy is the definition of a gentle soul. This sweet boy may start off a little shy, but give him a moment-and some love-and he’ll quietly bloom right before your eyes. On our recent outing, he held it in all the way to the park and let it all go in a glorious 39-second pee (yes, we counted!). We think he’s just that polite.

Tommy takes his time exploring the world. He may stall a bit on walks, but it’s only because he’s soaking it all in, figuring things out at his own pace. And that’s just one of the things that makes him perfect. Once he knows you’re there for him, he relaxes, trusts, and leans into every pet, every kind word.

He’s not food-motivated, but affection? That’s his currency. A calm, loving presence is all he needs. Tommy is the kind of dog who’d thrive in a quieter home or even as an office enrichment pup-he’s calm, cuddly, and so easy to love. He’s learning to be brave, and he’d love a human who’ll walk beside him (literally and figuratively) while he grows in confidence.

Whether he’s resting peacefully in the back of his run or walking the laneway like a little gentleman, Tommy is just waiting for someone to see the special sparkle he brings to the world.

Come meet Tommy. Let him lead the way- you’ll fall in love before you know it.

Tommy

Breed: Alaskan Husky, Mix

Age: 10 Years 1 Month

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

