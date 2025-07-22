Lozen the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Lozen is a playful, curious, and affectionate girl with a heart full of love and legs made for running! This beautiful pup lights up the moment she steps outside – whether she’s chasing tennis balls with glee or exploring the world with her nose to the ground, Lozen is always up for an adventure.

She’s very excited to get outside and can be a strong puller on leash, but don’t worry – she’s smart and eager to please, especially when treats are involved! Lozen already knows some basic commands and listens well once she’s had a chance to stretch her legs. With consistency and positive reinforcement, she’ll continue to blossom into an amazing walking buddy.

Lozen is also dog-social – she’s done great in playdates and is generally more interested in a ball than drama. She’s had some fun interactions and has shown polite curiosity when passing other pups.

While she’s full of zoomies and energy outside, she’s surprisingly calm and easy to handle in the building. She’s no longer nervous indoors and is settling into shelter life like a champ. The only thing she hesitates about is going back to her kennel (can you blame her?), but a tasty treat is usually all it takes to convince her.

Lozen is the perfect mix of sweet and spunky – a goofy, loving girl ready to bring joy, laughter, and lots of fetch games to her new home. If you’re looking for a playful companion with a gentle heart and adventurous spirit, Lozen might just be your perfect match.

Lozen

Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 9 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brindle

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.