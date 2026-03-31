Maxi the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Fostered in downtown Toronto, Maxi is a sweet girl who is working on building her confidence. She is showing great improvement and is no longer afraid of the elevator, but stairs and loud noises outside are still a work in progress. She loves being close to her people and has no concept of personal space. She is even starting to show interest in her toys, including chew toys (especially ones stuffed with food) and playing tug with her rope toy. Her new family should be sure to give her hard toys for tough chewers unless supervised, as she likes to shred the soft ones. So far, she has done well meeting new people.

On walks, Maxi is still a bit nervous, but has shown great improvement over a short period of time. Loud noises will spook her, and she might walk in a zig-zag. She has also shown an interest in squirrels.

House training is a work in progress. In terms of crate training, she has done well sleeping in a separate room in her crate. She settles in seamlessly and sleeps in her crate throughout the night.

When it comes to food, Maxi loves her treats. She is extremely food-motivated, which is great for training. She has recently learned the sit command.

Maxi would do well in a home that can provide her with lots of love, play time, training, and, most importantly, delicious treats. She’s a lovely dog who is just waiting to come out of her shell!

Maxi

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 8 months

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.