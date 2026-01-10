Cody the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Cody, a charming cat with a calm, thoughtful presence and moments of playful curiosity. Cody enjoys the comfort of his own space-he often starts out in his bed or perched atop his cat tree-but he’s not shy about exploring when something catches his interest. He greeted visitors with soft, happy vocalizations and curious eyes, showing a gentle and friendly personality right from the start.

Cody has a playful side that comes out at his own pace. He enjoys interactive play, especially from the security of his cat tree, and has fun chasing a laser pointer or tentatively batting at a wand toy. He shows excitement through subtle movements like tail swishing and gentle skin rippling, especially during playtime, making every interaction with him feel engaging and rewarding.

Cody is also smart and food-motivated, responding wonderfully to clicker training. He eagerly steps toward a target and enjoys treats, particularly churu and wet food, making training sessions a fun way to bond with him. He appreciates pets and affection on his terms, often coming over to rub against your legs or settle nearby before returning to his favourite perch.

Cody is a cat who enjoys a balance of relaxation, gentle interaction, and playful moments. He’s looking for someone who will respect his pace, encourage his curiosity, and share in his quiet, engaging personality.

Cody

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Male

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

