Hailey the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Hi, my name is Hailey I am a 2-year-old female mixed breed called a potcake. I travelled to Canada all the way from Jamaica and I am looking for my forever home. Adjustment to life here has not been easy but I am super loyal and smart and with the right family and training I will be an amazing part of your family. I am crate trained and fully housebroken. I am a bit anxious in new situations, around people I do not know. I need time to warm up to humans. I am terrified of the dark and going outside at night. But I love to be rubbed and cuddled and enjoy going on walks in the daytime. I also love running free in a dog park and I get along with other dogs. I would be better off living in a house as I am nervous and anxious living in an apartment the elevators and loud noises make me very anxious. I will be separated from my brother for the first time and may need some time to adjust to being on my own. I also love dog treats and raw carrots.

Hailey

Breed: Terrier, Mix

Age: 2 Years old

Sex: Female

Colour: Blond

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

