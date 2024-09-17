The London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF), led by President & CEO John MacFarlane, has been tirelessly working since 2004 to bridge the gap between government funding and critical healthcare needs. As the charitable arm of the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), LHSF channels the generosity of donors into groundbreaking research, state-of-the-art equipment, and specialized care. With their upcoming Country Classic Auction on November 2nd, LHSF continues its 36-year tradition of bringing the community together to support life-saving treatments and innovative medical advancements.

Describe your charity/non-profit in a few sentences

As the charitable arm of the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), we at London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF) strive to enhance the standard of care for patients at our hospital.

With help from generous donors, LHSF supports the development of critical initiatives such as groundbreaking research, state-of-the-art equipment, specialized care with personalized treatment options and the education of our next generation of clinicians. It is through the hope and kindness of our donors that the health and lives of patients at LHSC are impacted, today and tomorrow. We are committed to honouring your compassion with acts of gratitude, stewarding with respect and reporting with honesty, transparency and accountability.

What problem does it aim to solve?

LHSF aims to address critical gaps in patient care and support at LHSC. By leveraging the generosity of our donors, we strive to solve the problem of underfunded areas that impact patient outcomes. Our focus is on funding essential equipment, supporting cutting-edge research, providing specialized training for healthcare professionals and covering patient care needs that fall outside of government funding. Through these efforts, we work to enhance the quality of care and ensure that patients receive the best possible treatment and support.

When did you start?

I joined LHSF in 2004 as the Vice President of Major Giving. Over the years, I have taken on various roles within the organization, culminating in my current position as President & CEO, a role I have proudly held for the past nine years.

What more needs to be done?

While we are deeply grateful for the transformative impact of our donor’s support, our mission is far from complete. The journey of improving healthcare and enhancing patient experiences continues. We remain committed to using every donation to further our initiatives and make a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve.

Our work is never truly done. We must persistently address evolving healthcare needs and challenges within our community. Donor contributions will continue to be vital in funding patient treatments and enhancing our facilities. Together, we can ensure that our hospital remains at the forefront of compassionate and effective care.

How can our readers help?

If readers want to make an impact in patients’ lives, donations are incredibly helpful. Your contributions ensure that patients receive life-saving treatments, personalized care and support groundbreaking research at LHSC. Every donation plays a crucial role in advancing our mission and improving patient outcomes.

Do you have any events coming up?

On November 2nd, we are thrilled to host our largest signature event: Country Classic Auction, presented by CIBC Wealth. For over 36 years, this event has brought together our community for a memorable evening of fun and philanthropy.

Attendees will bid on hundreds of exciting items while enjoying a lively country-themed night filled with games, prizes, a gourmet meal and surprise entertainment. With over $12 million raised for the London Health Sciences Centre, CCA plays a crucial role in supporting the hospital’s highest-priority needs.

Where can we follow you?

