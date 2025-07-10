10 must-try dishes at The Lunch Lady

The Lunch Lady — the beloved Vietnamese restaurant — has officially opened its doors in Toronto at 93 Ossington, to much excitement and praise from local food lovers and visitors alike. What began as a humble street food stall in Saigon, run by Nguyen Thi Thanh, became an international sensation after the late Anthony Bourdain visited and featured her on his show No Reservations. He was enchanted by her food, calling it “magical,” and affectionately gave her the nickname “The Lunch Lady” — a name that’s stayed with her ever since.

In 2020, inspired by Ms. Nguyen’s legacy, the first North American location opened on Vancouver’s iconic Commercial Drive, thanks to a heartfelt partnership with local restaurateur Michael Tran. The menu broke away from what many had come to expect at Vietnamese restaurants. Instead of the usual staples, guests were invited on a flavourful journey through dishes deeply rooted in Vietnamese culture — comforting, adventurous, and elevated all at once. It didn’t take long for The Lunch Lady to win hearts and accolades, including three consecutive Michelin Bib Gourmand awards.

Guiding the culinary direction across both locations is Chef Benedict Lim, Culinary and Operations Director, who brings over 20 years of experience in the hospitality world. His thoughtful vision helps translate Ms. Thanh’s legacy into each dish, from rotating soups inspired by her original Saigon street cart to bold street food flavours drawn from his own travels. The result is a menu that feels both familiar and new, steeped in heritage and full of heart.

“It all started when Michael Tran came to me with a vision and a dream,” said Lim at the Toronto opening. “He wanted to put Vietnamese food back on the map. He felt like it was time for a change, for it to evolve.”

Here in Toronto, Chef de Cuisine Allan Lu leads the kitchen, bringing with him experience from notable spots including Chotto Matte and Cactus Club Toronto. He also draws inspiration from his Vietnamese roots. Lu has a talent for merging heritage with modern cooking techniques, while keeping with the brand’s “80/20 philosophy”: 80% rooted in tradition, 20% driven by creative innovation. Under their guidance, the Toronto menu offers a thoughtful balance between authenticity and reinterpretation.

Sadly, prior to its opening, Ms. Nguyen passed away suddenly. It would have been great to meet her, but Toronto showed kindness and patiently waited for the culinary team to honour and respect her family’s wishes. When they felt the time was right, the doors opened, and they were overwhelmed with the support from the local food community.

“She started from a little food stall in Vietnam, Saigon, and today she lives in every soup, noodle and in every dish,” said Tran. “Her presence is here, and we made a promise to her years ago that we would carry on her legacy and that we will elevate Vietnamese food to the world. The goal is to bring Vietnamese food and to sit with everyone else where we belong.”

The Lunch Lady invites diners into a space that feels both nostalgic and personal. The space designed by the award-winning team at SOLID Design Creative had the vision to bring the vibrant urban culture of Vietnam street life indoors. From the handpainted signs to the accordion gates and lush greenery, the 140 seat restaurant across all spaces captures the energy of the city.

I recently had the chance to visit The Lunch Lady in Vancouver — and it was love at first bite. The food was unforgettable, and the warmth of the hospitality made the experience even more special. Naturally, I couldn’t wait for the Toronto location to open.

But make no mistake — Toronto isn’t just a replica of the Vancouver outpost. The team behind the restaurant is clear: this is the next step in their journey to bring elevated Vietnamese cuisine to the forefront. Toronto diners will find a few dishes that are unique to this city.

And if you’re interested in trying the famed noodle soups, they are served only at lunchtime and change daily, staying true to the spirit of the original Saigon street cart. Oh, and the Vancouver location is still a tough reservation to snag!

So, what should you try? Go family-styleand share to explore!

Here are 10 items you need to put on your list…

STEAK LÚC LǍC (steak) 8oz Canadian prime ribeye of beef, peppercorn sauce, crispy cassava, burnt scallion butter

NUI XÀO BÒ (Short Rib Rigatoni) is their take on the comfort classic a featuring tender beef short rib, spicy tomato demi-glace, rigatoni, and a slow-poached egg. Available in Toronto only.

BÒ TÁI CHANH (Beef Carpaccio) filet of beef, peanuts, crispy shallots, Thai basil, mint, perilla, with lime vinaigrette

TÔM CHIÊN GIÒN (Crispy Prawns) with tiger prawns, floating shell, chilli lime sauce

BẠCH TUỘC NƯỚNG SATẾ SẢ ỚT (Octopus Skewers) – chargrilled octopus, lemongrass chilli sate, Vietnamese coriander, and green chilli sauce.

MÌ XÀO TỎI (Garlic Noodles): made egg noodles, XO garlic butter, parmigiano, slow poached egg. You also have an option to add on Red Crab.

CƠM CHIÊN CUA (Crab Fried Rice) includes red crab, XO sauce, crispy rice, and fish roe. We recommend adding the foie gras.

SƯỜN NƯỚNG (Pork Tomahawk) is an incredible 14oz grilled bone-in chop, pineapple, shishito peppers, lettuce, herbs, topped with a herb vinaigrette

Noodle Soups: As mentioned, rotate daily definitely worth trying whatever is on the menu that day at lunchtime.

CHÈ BA MÀU (Three Layer Dessert) a dreamy pandan sticky rice cake, coconut condensed milk gelato, strawberry red bean puree, mung bean streusel

Can’t decide? It’s a good idea to opt for their Set Menu that features the highlights of the menu. Available for two or four people.

The Lunch Lady Toronto is located at 93 Ossington Avenue. Reservations encouraged via OpenTable. Walk-ins available.