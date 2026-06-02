Sabrina Star the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Sabrina Star, a special girl who is always eager to learn. If you’re looking for a companion who’s always up for adventures and fun, keep reading!

Sabrina Star is an active and happy dog! This smart girl thrives being outside with someone who is able to teach her new skills. She loves letting her energy out through walks, zoomies in the park, and chasing her favourite toys.

Whenever she’s unsure of something, comforting her with treats and words of encouragement are easy ways to build up her confidence. She loves being outside playing, but sometimes seeing critters and dogs outside gets overwhelming for her. She has been doing great at learning how to refocus on who she is with, and is showing improvement in her confidence day by day! After she’s had some time letting her energy out with playing and running, she is ready to lie down with her favourite people. Her sweet and gentle side is definitely another shining trait of hers!

If Sabrina Star sounds like a good fit for you and your family, come visit her today!

Sabrina Star

Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 11 months

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.