Charitable Choices: Trish Barbato of Arthritis Society Canada

Arthritis Society Canada is a national health charity dedicated to supporting the six million Canadians living with arthritis through research, advocacy, innovation, and vital resources. We spoke with Trish Barbato, President and CEO of Arthritis Society Canada, to learn how her personal connection to the disease drives the organization’s mission to transform care, challenge misconceptions, and ultimately extinguish arthritis.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Arthritis Society Canada represents the six million people (1 in 4 women and 1 in 6 men) in Canada living with arthritis today, and the millions more who are impacted or at risk. Fueled by the trust and support of our donors and volunteers, Arthritis Society Canada is fighting arthritis with research, advocacy, innovation, information and support.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Arthritis is not what you think it is. It is not an older person’s disease. It affects people of all ages, including children. It is the leading cause of joint replacements, a leading cause of disability and costs the economy $33 billion annually. Arthritis affects more people than diabetes, heart disease, cancer, stroke, and dementia combined, yet it remains misunderstood and underprioritized.

When did you start/join it?

February 2020

What made you want to get involved?

Almost everyone in my family has arthritis, including me! I was diagnosed in my early 40s and could not believe I had arthritis. I thought it was just old people who got it. Arthritis needs more attention, more funding and more focus. People with arthritis are often invisible, but they need to be seen and heard. I want to be a part of that.

What was the situation like when you started?

It’s hard to fundraise for a disease that is misunderstood. People think it is only old people who get it, or that it is inevitable. Neither is true. When I joined Arthritis Society Canada, we were facing significant challenges with fundraising, which were further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. We worked hard to modernize the organization and infuse more innovation. We overcame the difficult times through bold, transformational action, allowing us to reposition ourselves for future growth and continue our mission to extinguish arthritis and support the millions of people suffering from it.

How has it changed since?

In five years, we have grown our research investment by 95%, enabling more than 150 new research grants to advance how arthritis is diagnosed, treated and prevented, and bringing us closer to finding a cure for this debilitating disease. We’ve connected millions of people in Canada with trusted arthritis support and resources and helped them access reliable information so they can better understand their arthritis and manage their symptoms. Most notably, we’re co-creating the Arthritis Action Plan, a groundbreaking nationwide strategy that will revolutionize health outcomes and quality of life for people living with arthritis.

What more needs to be done?

Despite being the most common chronic health condition in Canada, arthritis is still under-researched, underfunded and undervalued. It is an urgent health concern in need of immediate action. We must continue changing the narrative and pushing the envelope on traditional thinking as we fearlessly explore ideas that bring transformational impact to the arthritis community across the country. Everyone plays a role in solving arthritis — the healthcare sector, people and families with lived experience, government at all levels, other non-profits, industry, researchers, and academics — and we must all work together as partners.

How can our readers help?

GIVE BACK: Make a donation to provide life-changing programs and advance groundbreaking research that will bring us closer to a cure.

PARTICIPATE: Attend one of our fundraising events across the country or start your own Move Your Way fundraiser to help support the six million people in Canada living with arthritis.

VOLUNTEER: We offer various volunteer opportunities in virtually all aspects of our work including advocacy, innovation, leadership, program and digital services, research and special events and fundraising.

Do you have any events coming up?

Our fourth annual Arthritis Fire Ball takes place on November 8 at Fairmont Royal York in Toronto. This party with a purpose promises an unforgettable experience with a gourmet three-course dinner, live and silent auctions, inspirational stories of strength, resilience and perseverance from individuals living with arthritis, and a special live performance from Juno Award-winning vocal group and Arthritis Society Canada’s ambassadors, The Tenors. At Arthritis Fire Ball, we’re raising critical funds to support groundbreaking research and care for the 6 million people in Canada living with arthritis, and the millions more at risk.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love and why?

I am the volunteer Chair and Co-Founder of the Menopause Foundation of Canada. The Foundation is raising awareness of the impact of menopause on women and society. We want to eliminate the social stigma and taboos associated with menopause to ensure that this important women’s health issue is fully supported by our health care system, government, business and the broader community.