Charitable Choices: Kate Bangay of MusiCounts

MusiCounts is Canada’s music education charity, associated with The JUNO Awards, committed to solving a critical problem: the crumbling state of music education in Canadian schools.

As Director of Marketing & Communications, Kate Bangay explains, MusiCounts has invested over $19 million worth of instruments since 1997, believing that “Kids are better with music, Canada is better with music, and life is better with music.” They are determined to provide the instruments and resources needed to support sustainable, inclusive music programming for all students.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

MusiCounts is Canada’s music education charity, associated with The JUNO Awards. We make investments in schools and communities so kids can have better access to music education, and we also train the next generation of music industry artists and leaders.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Music education is crumbling in Canada. School instrument inventories are falling apart, and in many cases are nonexistent. The funds simply aren’t there to support sustainable, inclusive music programming in schools, particularly for those where students face geographic, socioeconomic, or cultural barriers to inclusion. Most of the schools seeking our help report having an annual budget of $500 or less; for many, the budget is $0. Kids deserve better, so we try to provide the instruments and resources educators need to keep music education alive.

When did you start/join it?

The charity has been in operation since 1997, and has invested over $19 million worth of instruments into schools and communities across the country. It sounds impressive, and we’re really proud of this, but there’s so much more to be done. We’re only able to support 1 in every 5 schools that reach out for our help each year.

What made you want to get involved?

MusiCounts’ premise is compelling: music adds possibilities for kids, whether it’s onstage, behind the scenes, or in their personal fulfillment. Kids are better with music, Canada is better with music, and life is better with music.

What was the situation like when you started?

I joined in 2020 in the early days of the pandemic, when music education was in a really tricky space. We had our work cut out for us, and tried to meet the needs of educators so kids could keep reaping the benefits of music programming at school – even virtually.

How has it changed since?

The challenges presented by the pandemic meant MusiCounts needed to innovate in order to meet the needs of educators trying to keep music going for kids in such a challenging time. We expanded our offerings to include free resources that help teachers bring more diverse music into the classroom, and have started offering more professional development opportunities to educators, emerging musicians, and young industry professionals to help them get their start.

What more needs to be done?

In a perfect Canada, MusiCounts wouldn’t need to exist. Every year, we have to make very difficult decisions about which schools are most in need of funding and which have to hang on another year. Teachers are scrambling to keep their programs together, and kids end up playing on buckets, instruments held together with duct tape, or getting no music education at all. The challenge is quite clear: we need to keep putting resources right into schools to keep this important element of a kid’s education alive.

How can our readers help?

Be vocal about the importance of music education for the kids in your community. Visit your local school’s concerts, and speak up if your community’s programming is threatened by cuts. Since we’re only scratching the surface of the problem, every donation to MusiCounts helps.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Check out Black Music Canada – they have benefitted from MusiCounts programs, and are doing really cool things in the North York community for youth and emerging musicians alike. Reach out to Jon Sarpong.