Homegrown Business: Gravvity, A Healthier Social Media

We recently spoke with Jerry Chien, co-founder and CEO of Gravvity, chat app that is re-inventing your online social connection. No likes, no followers, just a true, healthier and significant cyber experience.

What is your business called and what does it do?

​Gravvity is a next-generation social engagement application. Anchored in transparency, Gravvity moves with conviction and designs with intent to work as a collective with its customers and partners to create a more rewarding online experience. Gravvity provides a bold new approach that empowers its users and places their needs at the centre of the platform to build a personalized, healthier and happier social media lifestyle. The application’s customizable feed and profile is comprised of the content from the user’s other social media platforms. The application removes features such as like and follower counts to focus on the content itself and build real connections.

What made you want to do this work?

With billions of users around the globe, social media has grown to represent a significant share of how people communicate and connect. Its impact is undisputed; however, concerns over the negative effects of this widespread adoption are becoming more common. The constant connection of social media has increased the clutter and noise in people’s lives, leading to social fatigue. Most platforms are built by developers and designed to extend users’ sessions, facilitating addiction through increased use and creating unhealthy habits. While people are becoming more aware of the emotional, mental and personal costs paid when using social media, they currently have no alternatives outside of leaving the platform altogether. With this growing awareness, the belief that social media is free is rapidly being replaced by the knowledge of these steep hidden costs. We wanted to create a space where users are not subjected to external validation or advertisements.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

​We want to solve the problems and unhealthy habits social media platforms currently reinforce. Currently, there is no alternative to current social media platforms and its problems, including the need for external validation, mindlessly and endlessly scrolling, content based on algorithms and advertisements, and a lack of authenticity across channels. Gravvity aims to create a space where healthier social media habits can flourish and real connections can be made. It creates a safe space where users can enjoy content and share it with valued members of their community.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele and demographics are anyone who has access to a social media account. Whether you are socially active, wellness aware, or privacy conscious, Gravvity is a space where all users can have real conversions and develop real connections.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

​Social media apps are generating over $100 billion annually on ads, spamming users with

thousands of ad impressions a day. With Gravvity, users have 100% control over ads appearing in their feed. Users who don’t want to see any ads, can block all ads completely. Users who find value in seeing ads can filter their ads to only see the type of ads that interest them and limit how many ads appear in their feed. What really makes this special for users is that for every ad that does appear in a user’s feed, Gravvity will actually share 50% of the ad revenue with the user. Gravvity is the first social app to deploy a Subscription as a Service (SaaS) advertising model that makes it easier for businesses to reach customers online. Gravvity will be offering multiple feed advertising subscription packages to businesses starting as low as $500 per month.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

Gravvity was started during the pandemic with its headquarters located at #38-4950 Albina Way, Mississauga, Ontario. https://www.gravvity.ai

How does Gravvity give customers a healthier, more empowering social media experience?

By giving control back to the users. The element of control allows users to focus on content they want to see without the noise of advertising and algorithms. Gravvity allows users to focus on the content they enjoy and creates a space to facilitate meaningful conversations and connections.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best: We help customers enjoy being socially connected without being exploited by social media apps.

Worst: N/A

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Doctor, you’ve gotta help me! I’m addicted to Social Media. Doctor: I don’t follow you.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

https://www.bookjane.com