Retreat and reset at the Miraj Hammam Spa in Toronto

A visit to a spa is a popular way to take time for ourselves in the city. It’s a chance to reset, recharge and relax. February is also a great month to do so after we have recovered from the holiday frenzy and January blahs. Winter may still be here for a couple more months but if you need a moment of peace, the Miraj Hammam Spa offers a beautiful urban retreat blending traditions with modern needs.

Located on the fifth floor of the Shangri-La Hotel, Toronto, this oasis continues to be a favourite for locals and visitors. It offers a blend of traditional Middle Eastern hammam rituals along with modern face and body spa treatments, providing guests with an exquisite and luxurious escape within the city.

While I was familiar with their Hammam and Gommage treatments, the Miraj Hammam Spa also offers Biologique Recherche facials. This renowned French skincare brand is much loved for its personalized approach to beauty and its high-efficacy products. Established over 40 years ago, the company has built a reputation for combining a clinical methodology with natural, raw ingredients to address various skin concerns.

What makes this facial different is how they follow the brand’s emphasizes a tailored skincare approach. Each trained aesthetician offers a thorough assessment of the skin. By recognizing that each individual’s skin, and how it varies throughout the day and season makes this a very personal experience. Their treatments are customized based on a detailed dermo-cosmetic diagnosis to address specific skin needs.

Several steps were incorporated into the Custom Glow Biologique Recherche Facial. I have sensitive skin and rosacea. Winter is also a challenge with the weather swings and the drier indoor air.

My aesthetician, mentioned that my skin was pretty good when it came to maintaining moisture considering the winter cold. But what I’ve been more concerned about were fine lines, bags under the eyes, puffiness, and the redness that comes with rosacea. My skin’s pigmentation has been an ongoing concern. I do everything I can to keep it under control.

During the treatment I asked her to explain the steps of this particularly facial. This one included lymphatic drainage massage to help with draining away toxins and improve the skin’s health overall. There was also an application of exfoliant to gently smooth the skin’s surface. Masks and boosters were used to repair, brighten, purify, calm and even out my skin tone. Cool Cryo Sticks (I’m obsessed) were used to help soothe puffiness and eye treatment patches brought everything to a much healthier place. Finishing serums and moisturizer was applied to ensure that my skin was well hydrated for my trek home.

There’s nothing like a professional facial to drive results that are immediately noticeable. This was my first time experiencing Biologique Recherche and was amazed with how the products and techniques used were particularly effective in calming down the redness. Even the next day (actually today, as I write this) my skin has remained hydrated, glowing and calm.

The spa experience didn’t end there. As with all treatments at the Miraj Hammam Spa, I was invited to unwind in a tranquil lounge area and nestle into one of the cozy nooks. The lounge offers complimentary refreshments like Moroccan teas and sweet treats including their famous baklava, enhancing the overall relaxation experience. There’s no rushing here. You can bring a book and stay wrapped in your spa robe and slippers in peace.

I’ve tried their signature Hammam experience on a previous visit and look forward to trying that again when they reopen after the current refresh. It’s a special blend of relaxation, deep cleansing, and cultural tradition that’s has been a part of Middle Eastern, North African, and Turkish cultures for centuries. Many people are drawn to this incredible experience here and appreciate the connection to history and tradition while indulging in a timeless wellness practice.

The design, calming scents, the serene environment and soothing music of the Miraj Hammam Spa creates a feeling of a pure zen, making it a very special, immersive experience for weary souls.

By the way, since this is the month of love, you’ll want to explore their February offerings including the Glow For Two Custom Facials…or pamper yourself (no excuses or reasons needed!) with their Glow For One offer! Details here.