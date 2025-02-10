Eataly Yorkville features a cozy new Alpina Pop up winter experience

When we think of Italian fare, we often don’t realize the various regions and the influences they have on a wide range of tastes and dishes. Northern Italy is different from the southern parts and even Milan has its own dishes that are distinctly Milanese. This winter, Eataly is offering us another great opportunity to explore Italy’s incredibly diverse cuisines. This time, we venture to the Italian Alps where you can imagine dishes are richer and heartier. It’s comfort food levelled up.

ALPINA, named after the iconic landscape of the Italian Alps, is an immersive design inspired by the baita, or mountain cabins, that can be found scattered across this region. ALPINA transports guests with this seasonal event with indulgent Alpine cuisine and warming cocktails along side events and workshops. It’s a taste of the European après-ski lifestyle right here in the city!

What’s on Eataly’s ALPINA Menu:

We went straight to the Eataly Yorkville destination to discovered traditional dishes influenced by the most northern parts of the Italian Alps within the La Piazza Restaurant with its light and airy spot by the windows. Flavours, cooking techniques, and ingredients from neighbouring countries like Switzerland can be found in the featured dishes here along side their much loved Raw Bar. Highlights from the ALPINA feature include:

Polenta Bar: A staple of Northern Italy! This creamy, stone-ground cornmeal is served on a wooden board with several tasty options. We opted for the Salsicce e Funghi, a house made pork sausage, grilled and served over the comfort of polenta and topped with Asiago cheese and sautéed mushrooms.

Fondue di Formaggio: When we think of skiing in the alps, the first dish that comes to mind is the popular cheese fondue. Great tummy-warming dish made with Fontina DOP and served with toasted Focaccia croutons is perfect for sharing over great conversation while you blissfully dream about travels.

Canederli: Closely related to bread dumplings of Germany, these flavourful bread and speck gnocchi from the region of Trentino-Alto Adige are served with Urbani Black Truffle Butter, sage, and Agriform Parmigiano Reggiano DOP. This was a new dish discovery to us and we fell in love instantly!

We learned that the Urban Black Truffle was founded in the early 1850s and contuse to be under the guidance by the sixth generation of the family. They work with truffle hunters who are connected to the land. The truffles are foraged by specially trained dogs in accordance to ancient traditions.

Cotella Alla Valdstanta: Originating from the region of Valle d’Aosta, this version of a crisp breaded chicken cutlet is stuffed with Mila Alta Badia cheese, Rovagnati Prosciutto Cotto, and sauteed spinach.

Speck e Zucca Pizza: a delicious addition to the Torino style pan pizza using roasted butternut squash, Recla Speck, Fontina DOP and mozzarella.

Brasato al Vino Rosso: A hearty comforting dish to try is the red wine braised short rib over polenta and roasted root vegetables.

Chocolate Fondue: With fondue on our minds we were drawn to this finishing touch with a decadent and delicious pot of melted dark chocolate, fresh strawberries and crispy Italian cookies .

BTW at lunch time you can have a “Taste of Alpina” with a 2-course menu for $24. LOTS of great options!

ALPINA COCKTAILS: we were drawn by the soul-warming options and here there are several tempting drinks to explore. We were drawn to the Dolomite Glow (Bourbon Whisky, Hot Water, Honey, Lemon, Cinnamon) and the Bombardino (Egg Nog Liquor, VSOP Brandy, Whipped Cream, Cinnamon).

What else can you expect at Eataly Yorkville?

Après Ski Aperitivo: Bi-weekly Friday aperitivo with a DJ, a raclette station, photo moments, and more!

Après Ski Night: An après ski-themed party with a DJ, bites, beverages, and more on Friday, February 28

Brunch Alpino: Alpine-inspired brunch favourites, available Saturdays and Sundays.

Cortina Happy Hour: Cocktails from $10, every Monday through Thursday.

Classes & Workshops: La Scuola, the Eataly cooking school, offers themed workshops from Alpine wine & cheese to hands-on pasta making. Best to register early as they are popular!

Eataly’s ALPINA is a limited-time-only cozy pop up experience. It runs through to March 2025.