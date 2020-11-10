Every James Bond film is now available on CraveTV in Canada

When news broke that actor Sean Connery had passed away at the age of 90, fans worldwide shared their memories of the actor and their love for his films, especially his iconic role as British agent James Bond, 007.

Sean Connery was the first of several actors to take on the role in the film franchise that is one of the most successful of all time, bringing in over $7 billion for the EON produced films and $200 million for the two independents. The original books, written by Ian Flemming, spawned dozens of James Bond films that began with the late actor in 1963 and continues today, with the latest film due out in 2021 after delays due to COVID-19.

After the passing of Sean Connery, 007 fans were also driven to search for the films on streaming services, with no luck. The films had been available in the past, but contracts had lapsed and new contracts forbid some streamers from claiming the coveted collection.

But in Canada, CraveTv has the entire collection of James Bond films. Looking to binge watch your favourites? Here is a list of the 007 films that have been added with one exception, the original Casino Royale.

-Dr. No (1962)

-From Russia with Love (1963)

-Goldfinger (1964)

-Thunderball (1965)

-You Only Live Twice (1967)

-Casino Royale (1967) – Non EON Produced Film – Not Available on CraveTV

-On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

-Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

-Live and Let Die (1973)

-The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

-The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

-Moonraker (1979)

-For Your Eyes Only (1981)

-Octopussy (1983)

-Never Say Never Again (1983)- Non Eon Produced Film

-A View to a Kill (1985)

-The Living Daylights (1987)

-Licence to Kill (1989)

-GoldenEye (1995)

-Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

-The World Is Not Enough (1999)

-Die Another Day (2002)

-Casino Royale (2006)

-Quantum of Solace (2008)

-Skyfall (2012)

-Spectre (2015)

-No Time to Die (2021) – Unreleased

Enjoy!