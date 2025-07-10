Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Coko Galore

Toronto-based comedian Coko Galore is known for her sharp, honest humour, drawing inspiration from real-life absurdities and unique perspectives.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Honestly, I try to draw from real-life absurdities and perspectives.

Who are some of your influences?

Queen Latifah, Trevor Noah, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

The Wayans (In Living Colour)

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Atsuko Okatsuka

What is your pre-show ritual?

I do a skincare/makeup routine while listening to music.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Right now, The Second City Toronto feels like home.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

Blender, from The Second City’s All Messed Up & Nowhere to Go revue, it’s a fun, silly absurd sketch to perform. I love doing it.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I like finding new comedians via Instagram. New comedians can accomplish so much on their own, without traditional media support; it’s amazing.

Tell us a joke about your city.

I like my partners like I like my Toronto weather, hot and cold and unpredictable.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I’m currently in The Second City’s mainstage cast, and we’re opening a new show in March 2025!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Ajahnis Charley and Tamara Shevon!