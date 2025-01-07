Charitable Choices: Sarey Wulf of Haleon Canada

Haleon Canada, led by Head of Corporate Affairs Sarey Wulf, is stepping up to support Canadian communities with critical healthcare resources. This October, the company donated 280,000 bottles of Children’s Advil, valued at nearly $2 million, to Health Partners International Canada (HPIC) and GlobalMedic. Aimed at ensuring no child faces untreated fever or pain, the donation is part of Haleon’s broader mission to foster everyday health with humanity.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

This October, Haleon Canada donated 280,000 bottles of Children’s Advil to non-profit partners to ensure no child is left with an untreated fever or pain. The units went to Health Partners International Canada (HPIC) and GlobalMedic. The estimated value of the medicine donated is almost $2 million CAD.

What problem does it aim to solve?

At Haleon, we have a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In advance of cold and flu season, we found an opportunity to allocate a portion of our Children’s Advil as a donation. This helps bring critical medicine to the people and places that need it most, when they need it.

When did you start/join it?

This donation was made in October, but supporting communities is nothing new to Haleon Canada. Our mission is to help people everywhere have the chance to live in good health for as long as possible. A few ways we’ve brought this to life are:

– Last year, Haleon, in partnership with GlobalMedic was able to support refugees new to Canada by organizing six wrap-around care pop-up clinics, which were held at churches and hotel spaces in the GTA. Our employees packaged and distributed 1,200 kits filled with self-care essentials, including products like Advil, Centrum, Sensodyne, Spectro Gel and EmergenC.

– Earlier this year, we partnered with GlobalMedic to bring the new mobile Haleon Health Trailer to communities in need across the GTA. The trailer was designed to allow GlobalMedic and their teams to bring self-care and healthcare out into communities who need it most. The Trailer focuses on increasing health literacy, education and giving people access to products to help them care for themselves and their families.

What made you want to get involved?

As a company, we understand the importance of health and how crucial it is for people to care for themselves and their families. We also recognize that when Canadians have access to self-care products and education, they experience better health outcomes, which in turn frees up capacity in our health system. Despite advancements in medicine, data, and technology, taking care of everyday health remains elusive for many people. Haleon is here to change that with our purpose of delivering better everyday health with humanity.

As a consumer healthcare company, we have the opportunity to get involved in our local communities and make a meaningful difference for those who need it most. On a personal level, being deeply connected to my community has been a key part of who I am and has significantly impacted my career. I am passionate about connecting with people and driving positive changes in the community. This passion has given me a better understanding of local issues and opportunities where Haleon can make a difference.

What was the situation like when you started?

We continue to work towards increasing health literacy in Canada. Health literacy is the ability to find, understand and use health information to make informed health-related decisions. In 2022 The Haleon Health Inclusivity Index showed that Canada ranks in the top ten countries for health inclusivity, as a recognized leader for prioritizing health in society, however low health literacy scores (33%) demonstrated a challenge to true health empowerment. Health literacy is not a ‘one size fits all’ solution – it’s complex and needs to be understood which is why at Haleon Canada we work to understand and plan for programs that can reach and help all those in need.

How has it changed since?

Since 2022, new programs and donations have been introduced to provide essential medicines to those in need. The aim is to promote inclusive health by identifying vulnerable Canadian communities and collaborating with partners to equip them with the necessary tools and advocacy to address factors impacting their inclusivity. This initiative includes the Haleon Health Trailer and the donation of Children’s Advil.

What more needs to be done?

Haleon is always looking to pioneer new ways to bring better everyday health to underserved sections of society and the donation of Children’s Advil this fall is an extension of that work with our nonprofit partners. As we continue to work with our partners, we work to find new ways that we can deliver everyday health with humanity to those who need it most.

How can our readers help?

If you know of a place or community that could use the products and services provided by the Haleon Health Trailer, you can reach out to GlobalMedic and they can work to coordinate a potential visit.

Do you have any events coming up?

GlobalMedic continues to coordinate the locations of the Haleon Health Trailer and can be contacted directly for any details.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

There are so many, but some that we love include GlobalMedic, Children’s Aid Foundation Ontario (formerly PCAF), HPIC and Second Harvest. The need in our community is so great, these organizations and working tirelessly to support the growing needs of Canadians.