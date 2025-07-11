From harmonica to baritone guitar, from frontman to producer, Steve Marriner has spent over two decades shaping the sound of modern blues. With two JUNO Awards for his work with MonkeyJunk, a career spent touring with Colin James, and collaborations with Buddy Guy, Jimmie Vaughan, and Blue Rodeo, Marriner has become one of Canada’s most versatile and respected musicians. Now, he’s taking a Genesis song that’s lived “rent-free” in his head for years and giving it the treatment it deserves.

Name:

Steve Marriner

Genre:

Alt Blues

Founded:

1998

# of Albums:

3

Latest Album:

Hear My Heart

Latest Single:

I Don’t Know What To Say (Released April 25th, 2025)

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Huey Lewis

Favourite musician now:

Brandi Carlile

Guilty pleasure song:

Any Man Of Mine – Shania Twain

Live show ritual:

Mostly sweating through shirts.

Favourite local musician:

Jimmy Bowskill

EP or LP?

LP. Give me the whole story.

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird.

Road or studio?

Both!

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Cucina Urbana – Cobourg. Exceptional ownership and staff. Wonderful atmosphere. Beautiful view of Cobourg Marina and outstanding food.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

King St., the main drag through downtown Cobourg. Lots of old brick buildings and the stunning town hall.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Victoria Park is just gorgeous. There’s an old bandshell from the ’60s, there’s the boardwalk along Cobourg beach. It feels like a seaside town in England.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Ganaraska Hotel just next door in Port Hope is one of the last old school taverns left in Ontario, maybe even Canada. It’s like walking into the past and playing a rowdy barroom in the early 70s.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Zapp Records! Killer vinyl selection and vintage meshback hats!