Five Minutes With: Alt-Pop Musician Elina Filice

Elina Filice is a singer, songwriter, and storyteller known for songs that defy genre and interactive live performances. Her music is soulful and melodic while being influenced by blues and spoken word. Now based in Toronto, Elina has entertained audiences across three continents. Her music has received critical press acclaim, worldwide airplay, and official Spotify Editorial support. She is the founder of music marketing startup Drop Rocket, which empowers independent artists to release music better through innovative project management software. Elina is a strong advocate for queer visibility and regards music as a powerful tool for the queer community.

Name:

Elina Filice

Genre:

Alt-Pop

Founded:

2018

# of Albums:

Lots of singles and one EP!

Latest Album:

Single: “These Days”

Latest Single:

“These Days”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Avril Lavigne

Favourite musician now:

Joni Mitchell

Guilty pleasure song:

Hilary Duff – Roommates

Live show ritual:

Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa

Favourite local musician:

The Beaches

EP or LP?

Any length of project that I can dig into someone’s sound or story!

Early bird or night owl?

Unfortunately, both! I find I’m the most creative at night, but most clear-headed in the morning.

Road or studio?

I have to say I enjoy performing live more than recording. I love being in the moment, vibing, connecting with audiences, sharing my songs & stories. In the studio – I’m way too much of a perfectionist. I agonize over every note and every mix to get it perfect. I’m always proud of the result, but I think it takes a part of me it doesn’t give back!

Any shows or albums coming up?

New single & release show incoming! Watch my socials for details 🙂

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Spotify | TikTok | YouTube

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Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

I’m gonna shoutout my friends at Garleek Kitchen! They are a Tibetan/Asian Fusion restaurant and have some really creative food. If you’re looking for great eats in Little Tibet (Parkdale), check them out! Family recipes and fusion creations from the founder – former Tibetan monk and all-around great guy.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

I gotta say my neighbourhood – Parkdale! I love this community so much. So much diversity, creativity, endless hidden gems, and neighbours who truly uplift each other and work together. From great food to great coffee, bars, thrift, and activism, music, we really have it all.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park – a beautiful escape from the busy city!

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Horseshoe Tavern is the spot – always a great show on there.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic Boom is a Toronto institution!