Payne the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Payne, a gentle and sweet boy who is currently looking for a home. Payne is a quiet, sensitive kitty who sometimes gets overwhelmed and retreats in the busy shelter with strange noises and scents. But during those moments when things are more peaceful and calm, he transforms into a sweet, affectionate boy. At those times, when volunteers sit quietly on the floor and speak softly to him, he’ll slowly lean forward to enjoy pets and scritches. He has a wonderfully soft nature and even shows a quiet curiosity for bird videos and a playful swipe at a passing string toy once he feels comfortable.

If you are looking for a tender, soulful companion to love, please come meet Payne today.

Payne

Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Mix

Age: 8 years

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Orange / White

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.