“A Day in the Life” with: Performing Artist Saskia Raparanta

Saskia Raparanta is an incredibly versatile and dedicated dancer originally from Brampton, Ontario. From when I knew her in our competitive studio years to dancing alongside her throughout high school, it was clear that she was made to perform. She’s one of the few dancers who has trained in all commercial styles such as jazz, contemporary, hip hop, and heels. She has set such a high standard for dancers in Toronto. When she participated in the Disney Zombies franchise, it was clear that anything was possible. When we worked on M. Night Shyamalan’s TRAP, she again set the example of professionalism and high work ethic. Now seeing where her efforts have taken her, I’m not surprised by the success she’s having in Los Angeles, being a part of the faculty of Millennium Dance Complex. Her artistry is looked up to by everyone in Toronto’s community, and more than that, I’m thankful to also call her my friend. Especially when we’re on the job together, Saskia keeps the energy light but focused. She is hilarious and is always down for a laugh in between takes or classes. Dancing beside her pushes everyone around her to be better. Since she started in Toronto’s scene, she has elevated the level associated with our home city, and I can’t wait to watch her do the same in Los Angeles.

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Which ’hood are you in?

Geary Avenue

What do you do?

I am a professional dancer and choreographer with over 10 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Throughout my career, I have worked across film, television, live performance, and music videos with major companies including Disney, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Most recently, I performed in the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking an unforgettable milestone in my career.

I have had the privilege of collaborating with internationally recognized choreographers and directors, performing in numerous music videos, and bringing stories to life through movement on some of the industry’s biggest stages and screens.

Beyond performing, I am passionate about mentoring the next generation of dancers and creating opportunities through my own programs and creative projects. Whether on set, on stage, or in the studio, my goal is to inspire, connect, and use dance as a powerful medium for storytelling.

What are you currently working on?

Right now, I am focused on continuing to grow both my performance and teaching career. As a heels choreographer, I recently launched my own heels training program, SSS, a collective designed to empower dancers by building confidence, artistry, performance quality, and community within a supportive environment.

I am also taking an exciting next step in my career by joining the faculty at Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, where I will be teaching weekly heels classes. This opportunity is a dream milestone that allows me to share my passion for dance while continuing to evolve as both an artist and educator.

Where can we find your work?

Website