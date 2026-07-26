Recipe for Mexican Potato Skins from Armstrong Cheese

Mexican Potato Skins from Armstrong Cheese put a Mexican-inspired spin on a classic appetizer, combining crispy baked potato shells with a flavourful filling and a cheesy topping. This shareable recipe is perfect for game days, gatherings, or a fun twist on comfort food.
Mexican Potato Skins
Prep Time: 10 min
Total Time: 1 hr 30 min
Serving: 4
Ingredients:
- 2 medium russet potatoes
- 500 mL (2 cups) Armstrong Tex Mex Shredded Cheese
- 350 mL (1 1/2 cups) lean ground turkey
- 125 g mole paste
- 1 chicken bouillon cube
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 medium avocado
- 350 mL (1 1/2 cups) sour cream
Directions:
- Pierce potatoes a few times with a sharp knife or the tines of a fork, rub with olive oil and bake in oven at 205°C (400°F) for about an hour, or until the potatoes are cooked through and give a little when pressed.
- With the frying pan set to medium-high heat, add vegetable oil. Once oil is hot, add ground turkey and chicken bouillon cube. Add mole paste and stir well until meat is evenly coated.
- Deglaze pan with cold water and let simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and reserve filling.
- Remove the potatoes from the oven and let cool enough to handle. Cut in half vertically. Use a spoon to carefully scoop out the insides, reserving the scooped potatoes for another use, leaving about 1/4 of an inch of potato on the skin. Increase the heat of the oven to 232°C (450°F). Brush or rub olive oil all over the potato skins, outside and in. Sprinkle with salt. Place on a baking rack in a roasting pan (don’t use a cookie sheet, it will warp, use a roasting pan or broiler pan that can take the heat).
- Cook for 10 minutes on one side, then flip the skins over and cook for another 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool enough to handle.
- Arrange the potato skins skin-side down on the roasting pan or rack. Fill each potato half with 1/3 cup of Armstrong Tex Mex shredded cheese, then add 1/4 cup ground turkey, then layer another 1/3 cup of Armstrong Tex Mex shredded cheese on top.
- Return to the oven. Broil for an additional 2 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbly. Remove from oven.
- Add a quarter of sliced avocado on each potato half. Then top each potato half with 1/3 cup of sour cream and serve immediately.