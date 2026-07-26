Recipe for Mexican Potato Skins from Armstrong Cheese

July 26, 2026 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

Mexican Potato Skins from Armstrong Cheese put a Mexican-inspired spin on a classic appetizer, combining crispy baked potato shells with a flavourful filling and a cheesy topping. This shareable recipe is perfect for game days, gatherings, or a fun twist on comfort food.

Recipe for Mexican Potato Skins

Mexican Potato Skins

Prep Time: 10 min
Total Time: 1 hr 30 min
Serving: 4

Ingredients:

  • 2 medium russet potatoes
  • 500 mL (2 cups) Armstrong Tex Mex Shredded Cheese
  • 350 mL (1 1/2 cups) lean ground turkey
  • 125 g mole paste
  • 1 chicken bouillon cube
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 medium avocado
  • 350 mL (1 1/2 cups) sour cream

Directions:

  1. Pierce potatoes a few times with a sharp knife or the tines of a fork, rub with olive oil and bake in oven at 205°C (400°F) for about an hour, or until the potatoes are cooked through and give a little when pressed.
  2. With the frying pan set to medium-high heat, add vegetable oil. Once oil is hot, add ground turkey and chicken bouillon cube. Add mole paste and stir well until meat is evenly coated.
  3. Deglaze pan with cold water and let simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and reserve filling.
  4. Remove the potatoes from the oven and let cool enough to handle. Cut in half vertically. Use a spoon to carefully scoop out the insides, reserving the scooped potatoes for another use, leaving about 1/4 of an inch of potato on the skin. Increase the heat of the oven to 232°C (450°F). Brush or rub olive oil all over the potato skins, outside and in. Sprinkle with salt. Place on a baking rack in a roasting pan (don’t use a cookie sheet, it will warp, use a roasting pan or broiler pan that can take the heat).
  5. Cook for 10 minutes on one side, then flip the skins over and cook for another 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool enough to handle.
  6. Arrange the potato skins skin-side down on the roasting pan or rack. Fill each potato half with 1/3 cup of Armstrong Tex Mex shredded cheese, then add 1/4 cup ground turkey, then layer another 1/3 cup of Armstrong Tex Mex shredded cheese on top.
  7. Return to the oven. Broil for an additional 2 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbly. Remove from oven.
  8. Add a quarter of sliced avocado on each potato half. Then top each potato half with 1/3 cup of sour cream and serve immediately.

 

About Demian Vernieri 1002 Articles
Fistle Media - Managing Editor Demian manages our writers and makes sure our content schedule stays in tact. He ensures our guidelines are met and relays information between our teams to help things run smoothly.
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