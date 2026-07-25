The Ultimate BTS Vistors' Guide to Toronto

BTS, the sensational K-pop boy band who made heads spin at the recent FIFA World Cup Final Game Half-Time Show, is making their way to Toronto this August for two sold-out shows. If you’re a local, or a visiting ARMY (their dedicated fan base), keep this guide handy for how to navigate this city. I’ve been fielding questions over the past two months on various platforms, and now it’s time to put it all into one concise guide. If you’re looking for tips on where to eat, what to do, where to Namjoon, and where is best to stay? This is your ultimate list, especially for first timers!

First, about Rogers Stadium where the BTS concerts being held…

Rogers Stadium is located outside the city core in the area known as Downsview. The concerts are on August 22 and 23. The stadium holds well over 50,500 people. Please DO NOT be confused with the downtown arenas – one has a very similar name. The concert venue relatively easy to get to via public transit (TTC) or GO Transit. But make sure you leave yourselves ample time to get there!

The last couple of concerts I arrived two hours in advance and spent time in merch lines as well as grabbing stadium food for dinner. There are options! If you want to experience next level food and service, then check into the American Express Lounge! Arrive early and enjoy access to the lounge ahead of the concert in style. Food is made by, and with, Liberty Oak View Entertainment aka LOVE, a local catering company. What is highly sought after are their exclusive themed items (and collectibles) on the menu that have been customized to match the vibe of the performer(s) of the night. For BTS, we’ve already learned about a glitter pink drink that will be served in a limited edition reusable cup! Yours to keep and a great souvenir from the night’s experience!

As someone who’s already been to 4 concerts at this venue, there have been a few tweaks this year to getting in and out of the Stadium. But highly recommend packing your patience. Wear comfortable shoes because walking in and out of the venue is a TREK. Hey, you’ll get your steps in! So, stay positive.

Uber and Lyft are both available at specific drop off/pick up points at the stadium as well, BUT be prepared for surge pricing especially after the concerts. The best, and quickest (and I say that lightly), way out is using the lesser known Wilson Station Shuttle Bus – located at Gate 3 and is a decent 10 minute walk. During the recent Bruno Mars concert, I was able to walk right onto the shuttle bus without waiting and it wasn’t packed. It went directly to Wilson Subway Station with very little traffic. For reference, last year it took me 1.5 hours to get home. This year, it took 45 minutes using this route door-to-door. So, yes, a significant difference! BTW, public transit is FREE after the concert when you leave.

Security is tight at Rogers Stadium, and they are serious about bag sizes as well as what you bring INTO the venue. Plastic water bottles must be empty on your way in — but don’t worry, there are TONS of water filling stations within.

Please be sure to check the Rogers Stadium website or app for all your questions answered.

WHERE TO STAY…

If you’re visiting the city for concert dates, the best spots are along the TTC Subway Line. There are lots of options. A great spot is the Kimpton Saint George, which is one block away from St. George Subway Station. It’s a boutique-y hotel in a busy area and is located in a relatively safe area just on the fringe of Yorkville. The subway ride to Downsview Park Station (closest to Rogers Stadium entrance) is about 20 minutes.

The Fairmont Royal York is located right at Union Station, making this a very appealing stay. With a fast and affordable train service (UP Express) to Toronto Pearson Airport and right on the public transit line, you’ll be saving more without having to necessarily grab taxis or ride shares.

The Montecassino Hotel and Event Venue is within walking distance to Rogers Stadium. While I haven’t stayed there personally, I have been to this venue for events. It’s clean. It’s close. But if you’re looking to explore more of downtown, then this isn’t the most convenient.

Uber also just launched the ability to book hotel stays across Canada right within the app. Through a partnership with Expedia, you can now search, book, and secure rides AND hotel stays all in one place. It’s a great way to see what’s available quickly. BTW, Canada is the second country in the world to have this added feature!

WHERE TO EAT…

Many are secretly hoping to bump into the stars while they are in the city. We’re pretty certain they WILL be out, as Toronto is known for having an abundance of excellent Korean restaurants and shops. Their management team has been very good at sourcing out some of the best restaurants in the city for their previous acts that have rolled into town. Our top recommendations (just in case they are reading this lol) are here, and there are many more! If you do see them out, just be respectful and let them have their space and time.

TAKJA Korean BBQ: Located downtown at 962 College Street (open 7 days a week) is one of the best upscale Korean-style BBQs in the city. The restaurant was recently named in Canada’s Best 50 Next Discovery alongside the honours of being on Canada’s 100 Best (#46), Michelin Guide Recommended, and Air Canada’s Best New Restaurants! It’s modern and inviting. Chef Jeff Kang and Edward Bang offer up next level cuts of meat that are of higher quality and dry aged. The side dishes are made with love. You may get addicted to their white kimchi as I did. Save room for the Bingsu.

Huh Ga Ne located on Finch Avenue uptown, is a popular 24 hour restaurant serving traditional Korean dishes.

Daldongnae is also a popular Korean BBQ chain. There are also locations around Yonge & Sheppard as well as Yonge & Finch.

H Mart & Galleria grocery stores are ideal spots to pick up fresh Korean snacks and prepared meals too if you’re looking to save some money. You might even want to pick up cans of Dongwan limited edition BTS Jin TUNA as souvenirs! Here is also a Kibo mini mart located inside Union Station. Here you can pick up freshly prepared meals and snacks on the go.

Chocolat de Kat has created a limited edition BTS box of locally made artisanal bonbon chocolates – one of my personal favourites! Each box includes 9 handcrafted ($35) and absolutely delicious bonbons, each one inspired by the seven BTS members, plus two additional bonbons celebrating the mikrokosmos (aka the ARMY and the OT7). Every box also includes 1 of 7 collectible member-inspired fan art cards. Pre-orders are open now here. Makes for a great gift too!

DaanGo Cake Lab has announced a limited edition 9-piece set of handmade BT21-inspired macarons made by Baker Siu, MasterChef Canada Season 7 winner! The flavours RJ (White Peach), Chimmy (Mango), Cooky (Strawberry), Tata (Earl Grey), Koya (Biscoff), Mang (Salted Egg Yolk), Shooky (Vietnamese Coffee), Van (Black Sesame) and BT21 (Chocolate). A fun treat for gatherings and concert celebrations. Limited Quantities available.

WHERE TO NAMJOON…

The term was inspired by RM (whose full name is Kim Nam-joon). The word was coined by the BTS ARMY to describe the way RM spends his free time: slowing down, wandering through art galleries and museums, reading books, exploring nature, biking, taking thoughtful walks, and generally appreciating the small details of everyday life. Here’s where I would definitely recommend visiting while you’re here in Toronto…

Art Gallery of Ontario: Explore the new Impressionists exhibition for an incredible overview of Impressionism, illustrating the origins of the movement and its considerable impact on two successive generations of avant-garde painters. Drawn from the Dallas Museum of Art, the exhibition includes works by Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Vincent van Gogh, Camille Pissarro, Paul Gauguin, Henri Matisse, Piet Mondrian, Edvard Munch, and others.

Gardiner Museum: Holds an extensive collection of historical and contemporary ceramic works from around the world. Aside from the exhibitions, there is a special workshop titled “Clayming Beloved Community” caught my attention. It’s happening on August 23 at 6 pm. This evening session, led by a Zen Buddhist practitioner and registered art therapist, guides guests on an exploration of simple physical practices with clay. Designed to bring you into the moment while deepening and expanding awareness that we are all connected. It asks, “Are you centred?”, “Are you open to energy of joy?”, and “Are you open to moving as one?” At the end of the workshop, clay will return to its original form — a sense of letting go of what was created and beginning anew.

401 Richmond Street West: is a hub for creativity. Here you can wander the floors and hallways and discover local artists in galleries and studios. Museum of Toronto (free) exhibitionsfocuses on the city and what matters to us, locals.

Toronto Islands: Take a ferry or water taxi over to Wards Island or Centre Island for a day of relaxation. There you’ll have a sweeping view of the city’s skyline. Pack a picnic. Rent a bike and take a leisurely ride along the paths. Bring a beach towel to enjoy the shoreline at Hanlan’s Point (fyi, this is also a clothing optional beach).

CN Tower: because it’s iconic and it’s also celebrating 50 years, it’s a perfect view to take in and see the world from a Birds Eye view. It can be quite a moving experience if you consider its history and how it has helped shape Toronto in many ways.

ANY LOCAL TORONTO BTS ARMY MEET UPS?

Absolutely! Tons are being planned throughout the city as we lead up to the concert dates. There are several “unofficial” fun events happening planned by fans! Be sure to read all the details and locations carefully.

Some we’ve already spotted include… BTS Dance Party (19+) presented by Bangtang Ball at TD Music Hall. The Swim Into The Sun K-pop Boat Party at Toronto’s Harbourfront hosted by Noodle Goose Games will include dinner as it cruises along the harbour playing all things BTS. Hanbingo Cafe (397 Spadina Ave) is constantly hosting K-pop fan events so watch their IG for updates!

Also, be sure to check out Toronto Korean Festival happening at Mel Lastman Square uptown August 21, 22, and 23. The three day outdoor celebration of all-things Korean features music, culture, beauty, and more. Several K-pop groups will be performing here throughout the event dates. Easy to get to via public transit. Full details here.

NIKE BTS Customization activations have been happening globally. “Nike by You” at the Nike Toronto Store (Eaton Centre) opens up August 15. Be prepared to line up!

CF Eaton Centre is hosting the 2026 COMEBACK FAN ZONE (August 14-16 )with DIY workshops, giveaways, themed photo opps, fan wall, and live K-Pop Beats. See full schedule and details on their site. Noted! A Lucky Charm: Norigae Workshop shines a spotlight on Korean art traditions. It’s just one of the special workshops in collaboration with BTS ARMY Toronto. They will also have a Hanbok photo opp. Reserve your spot fast! It will very be popular!

Permission to Golf special day with Canada Park Golf and BTS ARMY Toronto. August 9. This isn’t your traditional golf. Join in for a unique BTS-themed experience, meet fellow ARMY, and enjoy a day of fun on the course. The ticket includes: equipment loaner, a Korean boxed meal, a water bottle, bingsu (Korean shaved ice), photo opps, a freebies trading zone, prizes at holes, and of course you’ll get to meet Cooky and Shooky!

Keep an eye on BTS ARMY TORONTO on IG for more announcements of fun stuff coming up! And be sure to thank them! This team is run by volunteers, and we’re pretty certain they’ve not slept for the past couple of months.

WePix Light Activation: There’s also a special light activation happening during the concerts that is being organized by fans. You’ll want to go on Facebook and search for Maple Army Project to learn more. Everyone is invited to participate, which will no doubt be a moving moment for the musicians.

AND FINALLY, SOME QUIRKY BUT USEFUL NOTES…

If you’re planning to make FREEBIES to give away, note Rogers Stadium has an odd rule about NO STICKERS once you’re inside the gates. The reason is they want to keep control of any potential vandalism from happening. We guess they don’t understand the true culture of BTS Army being very respectful.

There’s been a lot of chatter about using a clear bag to carry your things. If you’d rather be safe than sorry, follow their guidelines and sure (it may be another excuse to purchase a cute bag?). It’s recommended but not necessary. I’ve carried in a small crossbody bag to the past four concerts at this venue. I carried my iPhone, a credit card, keys, and lipstick. I also packed a small foldable nylon shopping tote just in case I was successful at the merch booth.

If you’re a die-hard BTS Fan you know how important it is to the group to connect with their fans. That’s why they strongly request that during the concert you put your phones away. They’d rather see your face than your phones! I know this is really hard to do lol.

Reminder that if you are lucky to see BTS members “in the wild” at restaurants, art galleries, please give them space and try not to take candid photos. In other words, please don’t be a sasaeng (obsessive stalker). The group has worked really hard to give fans everything at their concerts in every city, but they do need time to reset and recover in order to do so. True BTS Army are quite protective of their energy and respect the guys and their personal time.

If you need any more reason to get excited, go rewatch the BTS Come Back Documentary and the Arirang LIVE Concert on Netflix Canada for the 100th time.

*Lead in Photo: BTS on Netflix Canada