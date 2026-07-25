Polo the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Polo, a handsome feline who knows exactly how to make a charming first impression. The moment you walk into the room, this handsome fellow will march right up to greet you with an upright tail and a warm face rub, eager to welcome you into his space for some affection.

Polo is a cat who truly knows his own mind and values clear communication. He is a sensitive soul who loves connecting with people on his own terms and thrives in a calm, predictable environment where his subtle cues are respected. While traditional toys and treats take a backseat to simple human companionship, Polo expresses his unique personality by finding cozy perches high up in his cat tree to observe the world around him. He prefers a serene atmosphere where he can bond deeply with his people at a relaxed, comfortable pace.

If you are looking for an independent yet affectionate companion who appreciates a peaceful home, Polo is ready to meet his perfect match. We invite you to reach out and learn more about how to welcome this wonderful available pet into your life.

Polo

Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Mix

Age: 1 year

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black / White

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.