Tanner the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Tanner, our stunning senior sweetheart! With his striking tabby markings and mesmerizing amber eyes, Tanner is a handsome boy who thrives on love and attention. Whether he’s nuzzling beside you for warmth or racing to greet you at the door, Tanner’s happiest place is right by your side. This gentle and affectionate gentleman is always eager for a cuddle and will let you know when he’s ready for some attention—just be mindful of his belly! Tanner’s friendly, social nature makes him an ideal companion, welcoming guests with a purr and a warm heart. He enjoys playing with toys like laser pointers, cat tunnels, and treat puzzles, and he takes great pleasure in keeping himself looking his best with regular brushing.

While Tanner may have a few medical concerns typical for senior kitties, he remains a loving and spirited companion who deserves a second chance at a forever home. He has early kidney disease and arthritis, which require a special diet and daily pain management, but with the right care and attention, Tanner is sure to bring endless joy and affection to his family. Tanner would thrive in a calm, loving household where he can receive the support he needs and continue to enjoy his favourite things—like basking in warm spots and snuggling up with his humans. If you’re ready to open your heart to this sweet, special boy, Tanner is waiting to bring his love and charm into your life.

If you have any questions about Tanner or the adoption process, please get in touch with cats@etobicokehumanesociety.com

Tanner

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix

Age: 11 years 11 months 9 days

Gender: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Grey/Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Etobicoke Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

