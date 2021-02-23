“Five Minutes With” Toronto’s beloved DJ Blush!

In her late teens/early twenties, Britt Townson-Labovitz made her break in the Toronto night life scene writing concert reviews and interviewing bands for various blogs and magazines. She began hosting and throwing events all while juggling playing synthesizers in a local band. It was only natural for her to end up DJ’ing; her deep love of all things music, parties and good times landed her the gig taking over Shake A Tail at Clinton’s in 2010 as ½ of Bangs & Blush. She threw one of Toronto’s most prominent 60’s Soul dance parties for the next 5 years – Shake Rattle & Roll. From magazine interviews and photo-shoots to nominations two years in a row for 2013-2014 Now Magazine’s BEST OF Poll under the BEST DJ category, and being featured in publications such as The Grid, She Does The City, Product Magazine (not to mention she even had a shout-out on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon via Oscar-nominated actress Brie Larson), she was gleaming from the success Bangs & Blush had received.

Since 2015, Britt has been flying solo as DJ Blush and things have been insanely busy for her! She is celebrated working her 7th consecutive season at Budweiser Stage (Molson Amphitheatre) as the AMEX Lounge resident DJ last year, where she provides tunes for every single show of the entire season – she is absolutely thrilled to be a part of the Livenation and Budweiser Stage family for nearly a decade.

And for the last 5 years, she has DJ’d and programmed nearly every Friday & Saturday night as the resident DJ and booker at the legendary Rolling Stones Theme Bar Stones Place (which we unfortunately and recently lost due to Covid). From her Saturday Night Jukebox Dance Party, to 80’s Mixtape Dance Party, MY BAD, Rhythm & Booze and Feel Good Friday, Britt has been blessed to throw dance parties of all eras and genres for years around the city of Toronto, and as of last year has continued to throw these parties live and online on such platforms on Mixcloud.

DJ Blush is a party machine and she’s always found throwing a jam at one of the several dozen venues/bars/spaces in the Greater Toronto Area that she’s been lucky to spin in; she’s played Stones Place, The Drake Hotel, Swan Dive, Sneaky Dee’s, The Mod Club, Supermarket, The Bovine Sex Club, The Soho Club, Clinton’s, Adelaide Hall, The Rivoli, The Garrison, The Red Light, The Gladstone Hotel, The Monarch Tavern, Harbour Sixty Steakhouse, The Toronto Harbourfont Centre, The Review Cinema, Canadian Stage + many more. She’s DJ’d special events such as The 2018 AGO Massive Party, SheDoesTheCity 10 Year Party, Canadian Music Week, Toronto Jazz Festival, SickKids, multiple DJ Skate nights throughout the city – and let’s not forget opening up for Echo & The Bunnymen at The Phoenix and St. Vincent at The Sony Centre! She’s also DJ’d events for brands such as The Gap, Makeupforever, The Bay, Harry Rosen, Ann Taylor, Steamwhistle Brewing, Tromba Tequilla, Hayley Elsaesser and more.

DJ Blush is a proud member of the Toronto Soul Club and prides herself on being a part of a music community of talented and like-minded DJ’s, musicians and promoters who come together for their true love of music. All that matters to DJ Blush is enjoying the absolute honour she feels to be able to play music and make people feel good for a living.

GENRE

I spin everything from Doo-Wop to New Wave, spanning all eras – but my heart will always be with Soul & Rock’N’Roll music from the 60’s and 70’s.

FOUNDED

2010

LATEST RELEASE

I have a brand new radio show on UK-based station Barrelhouse Radio, happens the 2nd Wednesday of every month from 4-6PM EST/7-9PMGMT, and the second episode is available to stream and listen here:

https://www.mixcloud.com/DJBlushTO/brittpop-with-dj-blush-episode-2-for-barrelhouse-radio/

FAVOURITE BAND AS A TEENAGER?

Hard to pick just one – I was super into The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Cure and local band The Junction

FAVOURITE BAND NOW?

A three-way tie between The Beatles, The Cure and Talking Heads

GUILTY PLEASURE SONG?

I created and have ran a few Guilty Pleasure theme dances parties around the city of Toronto – the first being FUCK IT at Clinton’s Tavern from 2010-2015, and then MY BAD at Stones Place (and appearing LIVE on Mixcloud). I have a serious obsession with guilty pleasures, especially from the 80’s and 90’s. I’d have to just go ahead and say ‘Real Close’ by NEXT.

LIVE SHOW RITUAL?

After I set-up and sound check, I crank my favorite tunes – usually something really upbeat and energetic, like Wilson Pickett, Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels or James Brown. Maybe smoke a joint, depending on the gig. Take some deep breaths, pee 6 or 7 times and let the music take the reins.

FAVOURITE LOCAL ARTIST

I’m blessed to have many talented friends, especially in the Toronto music scene. I would NEVER miss a Ride The Tiger, Generator Party or Horshack show until all the clubs closed. I love Danielle Duval, Yacht Club, Comeback Kid, Young Guv, No Warning, Cola Heads, The Junction, The Ichi-bons, Northern Soul Horns and more.

EP OR LP?

Depends what it is, of course! But I’d have to say LP. I like it put it on, let it play and walk away.

EARLY BIRD OR NIGHT OWL?

Night owl since I could remember. I’ve tried early mornings; they don’t work for me.

ROAD OR STUDIO?

One thing I’ve learned from my incredible husband, Jesse Labovitz (Headstones/No Warning), is that years and years of touring will show you that touring may allow you may travel the world, visit some incredible places and meet some amazing people – but you don’t really get to drink it all in. You’re concerned with getting to the venue, sound checking, playing a great show, packing up and then going to your next gig. I absolutely love to travel, but I’d have to say studio, because it’s creative, for the most part relaxing and hopefully you don’t live too far away and you can sleep in your own bed at the end of the night

QUEEN OR COLLEGE ST.?

Well, I love both dearly but Queen ain’t the place it used to be. Neither is College. Neither is Toronto. But, I’ve lived on College a few times so I’ll say College St.

TRINITY BELLWOODS OR HIGH PARK, RIVERDALE OR KEW GARDENS?

High Park and Riverdale Park

SNEAKY DEE’S NACHOS, PASTA FROM TERRONI OR SALAD FROM FRESH?

Dee’s forever and always

FAVORITE RESTAURANT?

Enoteca Social, Sugo, Wilbur, Oddseoul, Barberians

CHALET OR ROTI?

Roti

WHERE CAN WE FOLLOW YOU?

Official Website | Instagram | Facebook | Mixcloud

ANY EVENTS COMING UP?

I livestream on Mixcloud every weekend so check out my website or follow me on social media to see what party is going LIVE this weekend for you! Also, follow my show BRITTPOP on Barrelhouse Radio – it goes live every 2nd Wednesday of the month from 4-6PM EST/7-9PMGMT, and the second episode is available to stream and on my and Barrelhouse Radio’s Mixcloud pages.