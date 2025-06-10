Charitable Choices: Kirk Brierley of Look Good Feel Better

Kirk Brierley, a Professor at Seneca Polytechnic, has volunteered with Look Good Feel Better for nearly eight years. This Canadian charity helps cancer patients manage appearance-related challenges through skincare and makeup workshops. With a background in the cosmetic industry, Kirk initially led in-person workshops at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and later pivoted to offer online sessions for men, becoming one of the first in Canada to do so. As Father’s Day approaches, Kirk continues to provide support to men facing cancer, helping them regain confidence and smile through virtual and in-person workshops. His goal is to raise awareness and ensure more people can access the program’s uplifting support.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

I am currently a Professor at Seneca Polytechnic in Toronto and a volunteer for Look Good Feel Better, a Canadian charitable organization that helps people manage the appearance-related impact of cancer and its treatment.

What problem does it aim to solve?

As a Look Good Feel Better volunteer, I support those facing cancer by assisting with the appearance-related side effects of their treatment. I help to guide them through a series of steps using products donated by the cosmetic industry (which they get to keep!). Ultimately, they have a fresh face of skincare and makeup, and a smile on their face!

When did you start/join it?

I have been a volunteer for almost eight years.

What made you want to get involved?

I have been working in the cosmetic industry for many years in various roles with a few different companies. Ultimately, I became a spokesperson for a couple of those brands, appearing on television, in trade shows and as an educator. This program is the perfect way for me to give back and utilize the skills that I have gained over the years.

What was the situation like when you started?

I started with in-person women’s workshops at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto. I loved the human contact, the interaction of the participants, and seeing the look on their faces at the end of the workshop.

How has it changed since?

A couple of years after I started, the pandemic hit, which, of course, shut down our in-person workshops. With the help of the folks at Look Good Feel Better, I pivoted to online workshops for men! The only other country at that time offering a program for men was the UK, so we took some findings from them and started our own in Canada. I continue to offer these workshops every other month on Zoom and enjoy the interaction with our male participants. Also, I am back in-person again with a women’s workshop monthly, so in a way, I’ve come full circle!

What more needs to be done?

Awareness! We offer a ray of light in a difficult time, and I would love anyone going through that to join us to help lift their spirits.

How can our readers help?

Check out lgfb.ca to learn more about Look Good Feel Better and how to support or register for a workshop. Also, if you have a background in cosmetic application, you can find out about volunteer opportunities.

Do you have any events coming up?

My next online men’s workshop is on Tuesday, July 29th at 7:00 EST. You can find more details at lgfb.ca.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow Look Good Feel Better on Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

I have a friend who is participating in the Ride to Conquer Cancer for Princess Margaret. This is such a great way to raise funds for a wonderful institution.

I also have a friend riding in the Friends for Life bike rally from Toronto to Montreal, which I find to be very inspiring.